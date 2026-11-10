Jean-Luc Melenchon Unveils Radical Sixth Republic Plan Including Recall Power and Birthright Citizenship

French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon unveils plans for a Sixth Republic and birthright citizenship, invoking Robespierre to redefine the French nation.

French leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon officially launched his campaign for the French presidency over the weekend with a radical vision for national transformation. Speaking at Le Bourget, a Parisian suburb north of Paris, the seventy-five-year-old leader outlined a comprehensive plan to overhaul the French state. He aims to establish a new political era defined by what he terms the New France.

Melenchon declared his intention to replace the current political framework with a Sixth Republic during his address for the La France Insoumise party. He argued that the existing system requires fundamental changes to serve the interests of a multicultural society. This structural shift aims to diminish the executive power originally designed by Charles de Gaulle during the Second World War era.

Also read He fought France's far right for half a century. Now Mélenchon's presidential bid may hand it power

The proposed constitution would introduce a system of permanent popular sovereignty to redistribute authority. Decision-making power would shift from the presidency to the public through frequent referendums. This mechanism grants voters direct legislative power and ensures that the will of the people directly shapes national policy.

Under this new framework, the voting age would be lowered to sixteen years old. Melenchon emphasized that younger citizens should participate fully in the democratic process from adolescence. This change reflects his commitment to expanding political engagement across all age demographics within the country.

A central feature of the Melenchon platform is the ability for citizens to recall any elected official before their term ends. This power would extend to the President of the Republic, allowing voters to remove leaders who fail to represent their interests. Such a mechanism aims to hold politicians directly accountable to the electorate at all times.

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Melenchon cited historical precedents to justify these democratic innovations. He referenced the revolutionary sections of Paris in seventeen eighty-nine and the Paris Commune as foundational moments for this type of direct power. He described these measures as fulfilling long-standing demands from anarchist, socialist, and communist traditions.

The campaign launch featured prominent references to Maximilien Robespierre, the architect of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. Melenchon invoked Robespierre to support his vision for a state that combats racism. He highlighted the revolutionary principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity as the core of French identity.

Melenchon rejected the notion that demographic changes represent a threat to French culture. Instead, he described the creolization of the population as a positive development that enriches the national fabric. He pointed to the evolution of music and culture as evidence of a vibrant, diverse society that embraces its mixed heritage.

The candidate proposed implementing birthright citizenship as a legal standard for the nation. He stated that anyone born on French soil should automatically be recognized as French. This policy aims to formalize the results of past migration and create a more inclusive legal framework for residents.

Melenchon also pledged to pursue racism with strict legal measures. He vowed to use all available punishments and introduce new ones to eliminate racist behavior from public life. This commitment underscores his goal of creating a society where discrimination is not tolerated in any form.

In addition to constitutional changes, Melenchon laid out myriad leftist policies for economic and social restructuring. These include freezing prices of certain goods while drastically increasing the minimum wage. The party has also advocated for a climate wealth tax that could represent one of the largest tax increases in French history.

The LFI would abolish all private health insurance options in favor of a completely government-run system. Melenchon also called for transitioning away from France's nuclear power program toward renewable sources like wind and solar. On foreign policy, he proposed withdrawing France from NATO to avoid participation in future American wars.

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Much like Robespierre before him, Melenchon identified enemies of his revolution. He vowed to purge supposed racists from public life using all legal means. Structures under influence would be methodically decontaminated from floor to ceiling according to his plans.

Mélenchon specifically cited French conglomerate firm Bolloré, which owns multiple conservative media outlets. In recent weeks, LFI lawmakers have vowed to ban CNews and other similar media outlets over their alleged spreading of racism. This move targets media entities often compared to Fox News in the United States.

The far-left candidate has seen his support surge since the summer amid national Islamo-leftist riots. Government and security service officials have attributed these disturbances, at least in part, to his radical cohort. Polls currently predict that the LFI candidate would reach the second round of voting in next year's presidential elections.

However, polls suggest he would be handily defeated by National Rally leader Marine Le Pen. Commenting on Mélenchon's platform, Le Pen said it is a plan to dismantle France rather than put the country back on its feet. She criticized the approach for giving up on controlling borders and enforcing authority.

Le Pen argued that the plan runs counter to the French people's deepest aspirations. She stated that it threatens national cohesion, security, prosperity, and even the foundations of sovereignty. She urged fighting such a plan with utmost determination to protect the nation's destiny.

These proposals come as Melenchon prepares for the presidential election scheduled for next year. His platform seeks to mobilize voters who feel disconnected from the current political establishment. By offering a radical alternative, he hopes to reshape the political landscape and address systemic inequalities.

The La France Insoumise party continues to build support for this comprehensive agenda. If elected, Melenchon intends to implement these constitutional and social changes to redefine the French Republic. His vision represents a significant departure from traditional political approaches in France.