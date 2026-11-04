Jean-Claude Van Damme Returns to Martial Arts in Katana With Jeremy Zag

Jeremy Zag directs Jean-Claude Van Damme in Katana, a father's fight against the yakuza. Filming begins April 2027 across Japan and France.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is returning to his martial arts roots in a new action film titled Katana, which will be written and directed by French producer Jeremy Zag. This project marks a significant comeback for the iconic actor into the genre that defined much of his early career. The narrative centers on a former world champion fighter who has left behind a dark past but must re-enter the criminal underworld.

The plot forces his character into intense combat after his daughter is abducted by the yakuza in Japan. This storyline provides a deeply human motivation for the violence, distinguishing it from standard genre fare. The core conflict drives the entire cinematic experience forward with urgency as the protagonist seeks to save his child.

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Zag aims to combine the power of Bloodsport with the urgency of Taken and the energy of John Wick. He describes this project as a lifelong dream realized after thirty years of practicing Kyokushin karate at an elite level. His vision ensures audiences feel every impact and breath while witnessing a father love fueling his fight.

Martial arts champions Melsik Baghdasaryan and Cyril Benzaquen will join Van Damme in the cast. Baghdasaryan is an Armenian MMA fighter while Benzaquen holds titles as a French Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. Their involvement adds authentic combat credibility to the production team and enhances the realism of the stunts.

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Production is scheduled for April, May, and June 2027 across Japan, France, and Los Angeles. Division Z is producing the film in partnership with Japan-based Wowow Bridge. Sales efforts ahead of the American Film Market are currently underway to secure distribution deals for the highly anticipated release.

Van Damme previously starred in numerous martial arts movies including Kickboxer, Lionheart, Double Impact, and Death Warrant. He had not wanted to return to this type of cinema until Zag earned his trust through shared understanding of combat. Together they aim to create one last great martial arts film celebrating the genre's history.

According to Zag, Jean-Claude Van Damme made him want to walk into a dojo after decades of training. Directing him in Katana is a lifelong dream come true for the filmmaker who wants to bring together classic action elements in a deeply human story. The goal is to show how experience becomes strength when protecting family.

For years, Jean-Claude Van Damme had resisted returning to this kind of cinema due to personal reservations. He has placed his trust in Zag because they speak the same language as martial artists and share a deep understanding of combat. This mutual respect forms the foundation of their collaborative effort on this new project.

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Together, they want to make one last great martial arts film that serves as a celebration of everything they love about this cinema. It also stands as a tribute to an icon who inspired countless filmmakers and fans around the world. The film promises to honor the legacy of past classics while delivering modern visceral thrills.

The casting choices reflect a commitment to authenticity with real-world champions joining the legendary actor. Melsik Baghdasaryan and Cyril Benzaquen bring professional accolades that elevate the physical demands of the role. This blend of star power and genuine skill sets a high bar for action sequences.

Filming locations span three major international hubs to capture the global scope of the narrative. Japan provides the backdrop for the yakuza conflict, while France and Los Angeles offer diverse settings. This geographic variety supports the complex journey of the protagonist throughout the story.