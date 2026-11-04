Jean-Claude Van Damme Returns to Combat Sports in New Action Film Katana

Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in the new action movie Katana, playing a retired fighter forced back into combat by the Yakuza. Production begins spring 2027.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is preparing for his next major cinematic return to the world of martial arts cinema. The Belgian actor and former European karate champion will star in a new action film titled Katana, which explores the gritty realities of modern combat sports. The project is scheduled to be shopped at the upcoming American Film Market, signaling its entry into the international distribution circuit.

Katana Plot Centers on Retired Fighter

The narrative of Katana follows Van Damme as a retired mixed martial artist and devoted family man who has successfully distanced himself from his violent past. He seeks a quiet life away from the pressures of professional competition and public scrutiny. However, this peaceful existence is shattered when members of the Yakuza crime syndicate kidnap his daughter. This criminal act forces the protagonist to abandon his retirement and re-enter the ring to rescue his child and confront the syndicate responsible for the abduction.

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Real Martial Artists Join Cast Lineup

To ensure authenticity in the fight sequences, the production team has recruited several real-life combat athletes to appear alongside Van Damme. The cast includes Armenian MMA fighter Melsik Baghdasaryan, who brings extensive experience in mixed martial arts competitions. Additionally, French Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Cyril Benzaquen joins the ensemble, adding high-level technical skill to the on-screen choreography. These performers are expected to engage in realistic combat scenarios that reflect their actual professional backgrounds.

Production Timeline and Filming Locations

Principal photography for Katana is set to commence in the spring of 2027, marking a significant delay from earlier development phases. The filming process will span three distinct international locations to capture diverse visual aesthetics and logistical challenges. Scenes will be shot in Japan, France, and Los Angeles, leveraging the unique architectural and cultural landscapes of each region. This multi-location approach aims to provide a global backdrop for the story's transnational criminal elements.

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Director Jeremy Zag Brings Animation Background

The film is being written and directed by Jeremy Zag, a French filmmaker widely recognized for creating the successful Miraculous animated franchise. Zag has been developing the project since 2022, initially under the working title What's My Name before settling on the final moniker. His transition from animation to live-action feature films represents a notable shift in his creative portfolio, bringing a stylized visual sensibility to the gritty action genre.

Career Context and Industry Positioning

This project continues Van Damme's long-standing association with martial arts narratives, echoing the success of his breakout hit Bloodsport. That earlier film popularized the concept of underground fighting tournaments and established Van Damme as an international leading man. Following Bloodsport, he starred in Kickboxer, which introduced Muay Thai to global audiences, and subsequent titles like Double Impact and Hard Target further cemented his status in the action genre. The American Film Market presentation serves as a critical step in securing financing and distribution deals for the upcoming production.