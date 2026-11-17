As JEA’s board discussed its search for a permanent CEO and changes to water-use fees, customers gathered outside to protest higher utility bills.

As JEA’s board discussed its search for a permanent CEO and changes to water-use fees, customers gathered outside to protest higher utility bills . The discussion comes as the utility adjusts to new leadership.

Vickie Cavey stepped down as JEA’s CEO and managing director on Sept. 25, after nearly four decades with the utility. The board unanimously accepted her resignation and selected Jody Brooks as interim CEO. JEA is considering internal and external candidates for the permanent job and has not set a timeline for the search. Cavey announced her resignation earlier in September, saying in a letter to the board chair that it was the right decision for herself, her family and JEA.

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Her tenure had come under scrutiny during a City Council investigation into allegations about workplace culture and leadership. An outside attorney’s review did not substantiate claims that Cavey created a toxic workplace, retaliated against employees or treated workers differently because of their race. Outside the board meeting, customer Jason Goodrich said higher utility costs are adding to families’ financial strain.

“Is it just hard for families right now every time it goes up? ” Goodrich said. JEA’s overall electric rates increased 6.2%, while water and sewer rates rose 8%. For an average residential customer, the changes add a little more than $8 a month, based on figures presented to the board.

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The rate increases are intended to help address a projected shortfall of more than $107 million across JEA’s electric, water and sewer systems, driven in part by rising operating costs. Goodrich said families are already making difficult choices about groceries, rent and child care. The board also discussed giving businesses with high water use a one-time, six-month opportunity to reduce consumption before additional fees apply. A JEA representative said the proposal would give businesses time to lower their water use.

Protester Kara Cowley said customers are already struggling with their bills.

“I don’t think people should be paying what they’re paying for basic utilities,” Cowley said. “People who are super conservative are still paying $400 bills. That’s just not a sustainable bill. ”