JD Vance Weighs Direct Talks With Iran's Mohsen Rezaei

Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with Iran's Mohsen Rezaei as Trump empowers him to lead renewed negotiations to end the conflict.

Vice President JD Vance is weighing direct talks with Mohsen Rezaei, the hard-line secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as President Donald Trump empowers him to lead renewed negotiations aimed at ending the months-long conflict with Iran. The plan was reported on Wednesday, with the report stating that Vance is considering a face-to-face meeting with Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). No meeting has been scheduled.

The discussions remain preliminary. Washington and Tehran continue to communicate through regional intermediaries, and no date or venue has been confirmed for any direct contact between the two sides.

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Vance Weighs Direct Talks With Mohsen Rezaei

Vance is considering a face-to-face meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council and a former IRGC commander, but no meeting has been scheduled. The talks would mark a significant step in efforts to bring the conflict to a close.

Trump has recently told senior aides and foreign counterparts that he is open to Vance restarting negotiations, and he has authorized the vice president to take a leading role in the diplomatic effort. As a result, Vance has assumed a more prominent role than Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have also been involved in negotiations with Tehran.

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The diplomatic push advanced on Monday when Vance met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two then joined Trump and other senior officials for discussions at the White House. Doha is being considered as a possible venue for direct talks between Vance and Iranian officials.

Lessons From the June Memorandum of Understanding

The prospective negotiations follow Vance's earlier diplomatic effort in June, which produced a memorandum of understanding that temporarily halted fighting. However, the agreement did not secure Iranian commitments to restrict its nuclear program or to relinquish control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The June agreement later unraveled after Iranian forces resumed attacks on commercial vessels in the strategic waterway. Two officials told the outlet that Trump has privately questioned whether the June agreement was a costly mistake, arguing that it gave Tehran time to regroup and collect oil revenues before Washington imposed its naval blockade. A White House official disputed that account, denying that the president had reconsidered the agreement and maintaining that the negotiators acted in good faith.

Blockade Pressure and the Path Ahead

Trump said negotiations were progressing and indicated that another major American offensive appeared unlikely, while the naval blockade would be maintained and U.S. forces would remain prepared to respond if necessary. 'We're seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict,' Trump said. 'I think it's going to be ending fairly soon.'

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On Wednesday, November 11, during a Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump declared that the United States had already defeated Iran militarily but would not conclude the conflict without securing a total victory. He said Iran would need 25 years to rebuild what American forces had destroyed, and he expressed hope that further strikes would prove unnecessary. 'We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory. It's going to be total,' Trump said.

Any renewed negotiations would face substantial obstacles. Tehran has demanded that Washington meet seven conditions for ending the conflict, including lifting its naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and easing oil sanctions. The administration has already rejected these concessions.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Tehran's demands as unrealistic, while reiterating that the administration remains open to diplomacy. Rubio said Iran would love a deal, but that the conditions it continues to place are absurd. He also said Trump had concluded that major combat operations were unnecessary for the time being because the administration was achieving its objectives through economic means.

Rubio rejected suggestions that maintaining the blockade amounted to a stalemate, warning that the economic damage inflicted on Iran would continue to intensify. Washington has expanded its economic offensive beyond the naval blockade to target the land and Caspian Sea routes Iran has relied upon to obtain military supplies, sanctioned goods, and illicit revenue. On Saturday, the administration launched Task Force Iron Gate to coordinate efforts to prevent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from moving advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials, and illicit revenue through routes beyond the reach of American warships.