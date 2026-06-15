JD Vance walks back 'childless cat ladies' remark in new book

Vance called the comment and his defense of it years later a 'clear moment where I failed.'

Lindsey Graham should not ‘believe hard-liner propaganda’ over Iran deal: Vance“One of the dumbest things I ever said came when I argued that ‘childless cat ladies’ across the Democrat Party were running our country into the ground,” he wrote in a book excerpt reported by NBC News.

“The comment caused two firestorms: the first when I made it, the second years later during a political campaign,” he continued. “It was a boneheaded comment, intentionally provocative rather than illuminating. ”and other Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.

” At the time, he was running for aAfter some reflection, Vance said he could have made his intended point about Americans being opposed to having children “much more effectively” instead of “enraging” people. He pointed to his Christian faith as a reason for why he should have been less antagonistic.

“When I consider the Church’s admonition to respect the dignity of every life, this was a clear moment where I failed,” he wrote. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis





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