JD Vance: Uncertainty Over Trump's Approval of Iran Ceasefire Deal

JD Vance, the U.S. Vice President, expressed uncertainty over whether President Trump would ultimately approve a proposed Iran ceasefire deal, despite negotiators reaching a tentative agreement on terms. The ceasefire in the war between the U.S. and Iran appeared to be wavering, with the latest flare-up in fighting happening less than a day earlier. The emerging memorandum of understanding includes provisions for Iran to remove all mines from the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz and not impose tolls on it.

JD Vance said it is 'hard to say when or if' Donald Trump will sign off on a proposed Iran ceasefire deal, despite U.S. and Iranian negotiators reaching a tentative agreement on terms .

The emerging memorandum of understanding came as the fragile ceasefire in the war between the U.S. and Iran appeared to be wavering. The latest flare-up in fighting happened less than a day earlier, when Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran, according to U.S. Central Command. The memorandum makes clear that Iran will not be able to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran will have to remove all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days.

Under the tentative agreement, the U.S. would gradually lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and would also agree to relax sanctions, allowing Iran to sell more of its oil. The first issues to be negotiated during the 60-day ceasefire are what will happen to Iran's highly enriched uranium and whether Iran will publicly commit to giving up the stockpile.

The war's accomplishments are framed as something far less definitive, with Vance suggesting that negotiators are trying to strike general terms on the highly enriched uranium settled in the tentative agreement, with the specifics to be hammered out in the ensuing talks





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Iran Ceasefire Deal Donald Trump U.S. And Iranian Negotiators Tentative Agreement On Terms Fireball And Smoke Tyre Southern Lebanon Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Naval Blockade Iranian Ports Iran's Highly Enriched Uranium China Or Russia Israel's Military Operations In Lebanon Iran's Nuclear Program

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