Vice President JD Vance says Trump will not let the Iran war become a prolonged American commitment, rejecting calls from neoconservatives to stay indefinitely.

Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump will not allow the Iran war to become another prolonged American military commitment. Vance directed his criticism at neoconservatives, whom he says want the United States to remain involved indefinitely. He made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

Vance said the administration had promised Americans there would be 'no more forever wars' and that the conflict would not become 'even a two-year commitment.' The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran was launched on February 28, 2026, nearly nine months ago.

Also read Trump Administration Seeks $350 Billion Reconciliation For Defense Amid Iran War Funding Crisis

Vance Rejects a Prolonged Iran Commitment

Vance stated plainly that the Trump administration does not intend to keep American forces in the Iran conflict for years. He said Trump believed he had to destroy Iran's nuclear program, which he described as a threat to the United States. Vance argued that this goal did not require committing America to a yearslong conflict.

Vance said: 'We're not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't.' He added that he had full confidence the president would get the country out of the war with great results. Vance did not give a specific date for ending U.S. military involvement or set a formal deadline.

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The White House referred Newsweek to the vice president's office for comment. Newsweek subsequently contacted Vance's office, and the remarks were issued amid a widening debate among Republicans over the war's political costs.

Republicans Split Over Iran War Costs

Vance blamed the Iran conflict, along with inflation and the cost of living, for driving some voters who backed the Republican ticket in 2024 toward Democrats in 2026. In the Fox interview, he said the party 'got shellacked' in the midterm elections.

Vance also pointed to energy costs, saying: 'Voters want gas prices low. That's a lot of why we lost the midterms.' He further called for greater military investment, saying the U.S. needs to make more weapons.

Former Vice President Mike Pence rejected Vance's assessment on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, calling him wrong. Pence said Republicans did not lose the midterm election because of the war. He argued that the U.S. military had stopped short after its initial campaign against Iran, pointing to Bahrain, where he said Iran was still firing on U.S. targets in the last 24 hours.

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Trump Redirects Vance From Iran Talks

Trump announced on Thursday that he had asked Vance to turn his attention to alleged corruption and crime in Democrat-run cities and states. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Vance should focus his complete and total attention on what he called massive corruption and crime across the country.

Trump also declared that the United States does not need a deal with Iran. Vance had played a central role in Washington's diplomatic efforts with Tehran during the spring and summer, and he traveled to Pakistan in April as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Asked by Ingraham whether there was any daylight between him and Trump on Iran, Vance replied that there was no daylight between the president and any other senior member of the administration. Vance had earlier written that the war's midterm costs deserved an honest debate.