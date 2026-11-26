The vice president was grilled over the delay in carrying out a controlled detonation at the Iowa ammunition plant.

Vice President JD Vance has been widely mocked for trying to blame Barack Obama for the problem of toxic explosives in Iowa that the Trump administration has had to deal with.of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, despite concerns that the explosion could create a plume ofthat it discovered the “unstable” and degraded lead azide during a routine inspection at the Iowa facility in March.

The Army said the lead azide, which had been in storage for around 20 years, would become “increasingly unstable” as it deteriorated through a process known as recrystallization, leaving it vulnerable to “accidental detonation from even slight friction or movement. ”Scott Olson/Getty Images When pressed by reporters about the delay, Vance reeled off a laundry list of explanations before finally trying to blame the problem on Obama, who left office nearly a decade ago.

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“There are a lot of things you have to do. You have to prepare the site the right way. You have to try to neutralize it as much as possible, and you also have to, frankly, plan for weather patterns to make sure that you have the as limited of impact as possible,” Vance said.