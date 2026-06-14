JD Vance, the vice president, sparked near-instant controversy when he admitted that he hopes Usha, the daughter of immigrant parents from India who was raised in the Hindu faith, one day chooses to convert too. He expressed his desire to see her convert on multiple occasions, even stating his wish during a public event attended by 10,000 people, despite his wife's disapproval and criticism from some individuals and the media. After Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring, Usha Vance's spokesperson clarified that she is indeed married but declined to comment on the cause of her missing ring. After receiving criticism for his seemingly lack of support for his wife and her religious beliefs, Vance doubled down on his desire to one day see his wife convert. However, Dana Perino, the Fox News host, believes that Americans are more alike than they are different and that while there is polarization in the country, stripping away social media and actually meeting people it doesn't matter where are in the country. And despite Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After 'Accident' on Vacation, Jemma Stapleton is the winner in the 4x400m relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. [No newline character at end of file]

JD, 41, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, sparked near-instant controversy when he admitted that he hopes Usha, the daughter of immigrant parents from India who was raised in the Hindu faith, one day chooses to convert too.

Vance doubled down on his desire to one day see his wife convert. Usha Vance is clarifying the status of the second lady's marriage after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Fox News host Dana Perino believes that Americans are more alike than they are different. After receiving criticism for his seemingly lack of support for his wife and her religious beliefs, Vance doubled down on his desire to one day see his wife convert. Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After 'Accident' on Vacatio





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