Roseanne Barr went on a podcast to talk about Israel and JD Vance's chances of becoming president, saying 'he won't win.'

Outspoken actress and comedian Roseanne Barr joined Israeli podcast The Western Spirit with Ariel Whitman Thursday, saying Vice President JD Vance should "just resign" and that he "won't win" if he decides to run for president.

“He is really stupid and I knew over a year ago, and I’ve been saying it on my podcast for a year, that he’s stupid, he’s not an American patriot, he’s a globalist, and that he won’t win,” said Barr in response to question about Vance's recent post on X about the midterm elections. “I've said that Rubio will win and JD Vance doesn’t even have a chance, and in fact, he should just resign now in my opinion.

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" In the November 4 post, Vance said that Democrats were able to win seats across the country in part because of the war in Iran and U.S. support of Israel. Barr continued to say that Vance had little chance of winning the presidency and "nobody likes him," to which Whitman responded, "It's amazing to be the vice president and everyone hates you.