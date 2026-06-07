JD Vance Reveals Wife Usha's Change of Heart on Fourth Child in New Memoir

In his new memoir, Vice President JD Vance shares the emotional journey of how his wife Usha, initially reluctant to have a fourth child, became pregnant after a period of grief. He frames the pregnancy as a blessing and a response to his long-standing wish for more babies, while Usha explains her evolving feelings about family size. The couple, parents to three children, now await a fourth son, with a spokesperson clarifying that Usha's earlier absence of a wedding ring was merely an everyday oversight.

In his new memoir, JD Vance, 41, reveals a deeply personal chapter of his family's life, centered on his wife Usha's unexpected decision to have a fourth child .

He shares that for years, he had hoped for another baby, a wish he expressed publicly, saying he wanted more families and more babies in America. However, Usha, 40, was initially resistant, feeling that their family of five-sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4-was complete. The turning point came after the burial of JD's friend, an event that seemed to shift something within Usha. She soon became pregnant with their fourth child, a boy.

JD reflects on this change with a mixture of awe and theological curiosity, writing, I don't know why God does things like this. But, I am grateful to him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives, another beautiful soul to wonder at and fall in love with, God's beautiful creation. Usha, an attorney, had previously addressed speculation about expanding their family, clarifying that she never truly closed the door on having more children.

She explained that while she grew up in a two-child family and thought that number was ideal, after having two of her own, she felt an urge for a third. That desire was fulfilled with Mirabel. Yet, as time passed, she found herself increasingly open to the possibility of a fourth. She noted that she would have been content with three children, but she also realized she could be happy with four, leading to their current situation.

The narrative also touches on a minor public clarification regarding Usha's marriage after she was seen without her wedding ring. A spokesperson for the second lady explained that as a mother of three young children who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes, the omission was simply a mundane oversight, not a sign of marital trouble.

This story paints a picture of a family navigating the joys and uncertainties of parenthood, public life, and personal faith, with JD Vance framing his wife's pregnancy as a form of meaningful, almost providential, fulfillment of his long-held desire for a larger family. Meanwhile, unrelated to the Vance family update, country music star Morgan Wallen has canceled a concert following an on-stage piano incident and technical difficulties.

The incident, which took place during a live performance, appears to have prompted the cancellation due to both equipment issues and the disruption of the show's flow. This event stands as a separate piece of news, highlighting the unpredictable nature of live performances. The Vance family story, however, remains a tender account of personal change, familial love, and the unexpected ways life can unfold, especially under the scrutiny of public life.

Usha's journey from reluctance to joyful acceptance underscores the complex decisions parents often face, while JD's response reveals his heartfelt appreciation for his wife's choice and his spiritual framing of their growing family





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