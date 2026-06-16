JD Vance reveals details of US-Iran deal, addresses whether taxpayer money will go to Tehran

Vice President JD Vance says the U.S.-Iran peace deal includes no American taxpayer money and requires a real inspections regime from Tehran.

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’said that the proposed U.S.-Iran deal will usher in a"new day" for the Middle East, while addressing whether U.S. taxpayer funds would be used to finance Iran’s potential $300 billion reconstruction fund in an interview Monday on" Vance told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Iran could have access to the multibillion-dollar fund if the nation fulfills the obligations outlined in its deal with the United States.

"What the agreement does say, Sean, is if the Iranians behave and if there are sanctions relief and if the Iranians are integrated into the world economy, we would invite other countries, not us, but other countries to invest in their country. " Vice President JD Vance during a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

U.S.-Iran peace agreement have not been released, Vance emphasized that the deal is performance-based and said Iran will have access to the reconstruction fund only if it complies with the deal’s conditions.

"If they show verifiable commitment, and that means a real inspections regime, then they can get the benefits of the bargain. "A woman is seen holding an Iranian flag during a religious ceremony during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026, in Qom, Iran.

TRUMP-BACKED BOARD OF PEACE, ISRAEL 'WILL TAKE ACTION' IF HAMAS REMAINS OUT OF COMPLIANCE: NETANYAHU ADVISOR The vice president insisted that Iran has a"real opportunity" to transform the regime’s strained relationship with the United States, saying that action will be rewarded instead of words.

"I think that they see there's a real opportunity here to turn over a new leaf so long as they do the right thing," Vance declared. "If the Iranians are willing to change their ways. If they're willing to behave like a normal country, stop trying to build a nuclear weapon, stop trying fund terrorism all over the Middle East, then we are willing to actually fundamentally transform our relationship with them.

" The vice president, who said the deal"absolutely" includes a nuclear-disarmed Iran, addressed how the administration plans to eliminate the nation’s"What we're going to do, Sean, is destroy the highly enriched material, the nuclear dust, and we're gonna do it with the Iranians," he told"Hannity. ""You talk about hardliners and moderates.

What's fascinating to me about their system is that we're seeing even people that I would have assumed are hardliners who are kind of saying, ‘Maybe it was a mistake for us to do the things that we've done over the last 40 years. Maybe we should turn over a new leaf in the relationship with the United States of America,’" he said.

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, Mojtaba Khamenei , son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, walks along a street in Tehran on May 31, 2019.

"We've never had this level of direct communication with the Iranian leadership. " Vance said that if Iran fails to uphold its commitments, relations between the two countries will revert to their previous state. "The reason why our Arab allies, our Gulf allies, are so excited about this is because they think this is aMiddle East," he told Fox News. "But again, if it's not, then it's not.

If the Iranians don't comply, then we're gonna go back to the same relationship that we had before, where we have all the cards.

" "We have the cards, and if they don't honor the commitment, we'll figure out what to do when we get there. "





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