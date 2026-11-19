Vice President JD Vance strongly criticizes Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's plan to allow states to import migrant workers, calling the idea morally and electorally disastrous amid rising immigration debates.

Vice President JD Vance has issued a sharp rebuke of Oklahoma's outgoing GOP Governor, Kevin Stitt, regarding Stitt's recent proposal to allow states to provide migrant workers to CEOs. Vance characterized the suggestion as an attempt to grant amnesty to individuals who have violated US immigration laws.

The conflict intensified after Stitt told Politico that states should have the authority to import migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to technology-aided citizens. He argued that while making it harder for megacompanies to defraud the visa system is positive, the current debate often sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws.

Also read JD Vance Can’t Inherit Donald Trump’s MAGA Coalition, Ben Shapiro Says

Vance Calls Policy Electorally Disastrous

Vance took to the social media platform X to express his disapproval, stating that the proposal is morally and electorally disastrous. He emphasized that to a lot of people, the idea of importing migrant labor for corporate benefit sounds like a direct effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws.

This political clash highlights a deepening divide within the Republican party regarding immigration policy. Stitt's comments have been met with strong opposition from Vice President Vance, who views the proposal as fundamentally flawed and detrimental to the rule of law.

Advertisement

Legislative Responses and Stakeholder Views

In response to the ongoing debate, Sen. John Curtis of Utah and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona have drafted a bill that would give governors the authority to raise the local labor supply for favored constituencies and donors. The legislation aims to address labor shortages but has sparked controversy over its potential impact on citizens and the broader economy.

Sen. John Curtis and Sen. Mark Kelly have drafted a bill that would give governors the authority to raise the local labor supply for favored constituencies and donors, regardless of the damage to citizens. This legislative effort has drawn attention from various political factions who are closely watching the implications of such a bill.

Political Consequences and Regional Impact

The debate over migrant labor has significant political implications, as seen in neighboring Kansas. The GOP lost a Kansas Senate seat and the governorship because the Democrats were newly backed by many Latino legal migrants and the U.S.-born children of illegal migrants.

Data indicates that around half or more of registered voters in Finney, Ford and Seward counties are Latino, according to state voting data. This demographic shift was largely influenced by GOP-aligned meatpackers and farmers who imported labor, a strategy that may have backfired in recent elections.

Advertisement

Economic Considerations and National Debt

The national debt is $40 trillion. It would require an inflow of 16 billion migrants at $2,500 each to pay off the debt, not counting the extra costs of welfare for migrants in low-wage jobs. This economic perspective adds another layer of complexity to the immigration debate.

Banks are one of the few winners from mass migration because an inflow of migrants expands the need for auto loans, construction loans, mortgages, business loans, and loans to pay off smuggling debts. This financial gain for banks can be seen in the countries that have opened their borders to mass migration.

Stitt coupled his call for cheap labor with a supposedly conservative demand that migrants not be allowed any share of citizens' wealth. However, the potential long-term benefits for Stitt personally remain a point of contention, especially given his future lobbying interests and the implications for state labor markets.