In an interview on Sunday, Vance said he would consider whether to make a run for the presidency following the midterm elections.

Vice President JD Vance has said he believes President Donald Trump would be “very supportive” of whatever decision he makes regarding a run for the presidency in 2028.

, the vice president said he had not yet decided whether to launch a bid to replace his current boss at the next presidential election, and that they would consider the possibility after this year’s midterms.

"I have no doubt that the president of the United States is going to be very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do," said Vance. "But we really just haven't talked about what that thing will be. "And while Trump has stopped short of formally endorsing his vice president for the position, he has increasingly voiced support for Vance’s potential candidacy.

In an interview with Fox News in February of last year, Trump praised Vance as “very capable” but declined to anoint him as his successor.could involve Vance seeking the presidency with Trump as his running mate. However, many legal scholars said this idea wouldIn an interview with NBC News in February 2026, the president said he hadn’t considered endorsing Vance in a 2028 primary, but would “probably” do so, and said that a joint Vance-Rubio ticket—whoever leads it—would be “very hard to be beaten.

” “JD is fantastic and Marco is fantastic,” Trump said, later adding that “one is slightly more diplomatic than the other. ” And during a recent podcast appearance, Trump again said that should Vance and Rubio choose to run together, the combination “would be very unbeatable.

”Vance holds a significant lead in an average of surveys gathered by RacetotheWH to simulate a theoretical 2028 GOP primary, besting Rubio and other potential hopefuls such as Florida Governor Zooming out to the national level, however, recent polls show that Vance could struggle against a range of candidates from what looks to be a crowded Democrat field.

One poll from Overton Insights gave California Governora five-point edge over the vice president, and others showed him losing out in hypothetical matchups against former Vice President Harris, former Transportation Secretary The latest polling paints Harris as Democrats’ eventual choice, though neither she—nor any of the other possible candidates—have yet confirmed that they will be running for the presidency, with Vance himself holding off on announcing a 2028 bid.

“Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family," he said on Sunday. "The way I make decisions is, I try not to make them until I absolutely must. "





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