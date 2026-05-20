JD Vance, Marco Rubio in high-profile White House press briefings, as Trump weighs in on potential successors

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended press briefings at the White House, filling in for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave. The briefings allowed them to showcase their political ambitions and try to make a case for the presidency, with President Trump weighing in as a potential factor in their decision.

In the White House press briefing room , Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the spotlight, with Vance holding the spotlight for 54 minutes, giving them a chance to re-introduce themselves to the public and try to make a nascent case for the presidency.

Meanwhile, President Trump, who has yet to publicly anoint a successor, has repeatedly brought up both men's names as potential successors. Vance and Rubio, on the other hand, have both demurred about whether they will run for the presidency in the next election





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White House Press Briefing Room JD Vance Marco Rubio Presidential Election Potential Successors President Trump

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