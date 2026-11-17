“We don’t see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything,” the VP said.

Vice President JD Vance downplayed the need to panic-buy emergency supplies after an alarming surge of tech outages — while still warning that Americans should “be prepared for everything.

” “A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water. My answer to that is no,” Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday when asked about fears that the recent outages could be signs of an impending disaster. Fox News In other parts of the world, leaders are encouraging citizens to prepare for crises by stockpiling essential supplies such as food and water.

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In Japan, officials launched a national disaster-relief appeal to citizens, urging them all to maintain a week’s worth of water, perishable food and toilet supplies to last at least three days without government help,“A lot of what is being reported on is just basic good government, making sure that our military is prepared, God forbid, if there was a crisis. But we don’t see a crisis coming down the pipe,” Vance said.

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“In part, what the president has been so successful at is ensuring we are reinvesting in the United States of America and we are better prepared for crises. That doesn’t mean a crisis is around the corner, that just means you’ve got a government who is actually preparing for it. ”and Fox News personality Dan Bongino said last month that Americans should prepare themselves for the worst, alluding to the UK’s “Be Ready” program.

“The way to reduce anxiety and panic in tumultuous times is to be prepared. Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets,” he said.