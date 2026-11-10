JD Vance Defends Pete Hegseth Against Thomas Massie Impeachment Push

Vice President JD Vance calls the Pete Hegseth impeachment effort absurd, while Hakeem Jeffries says he will vote yes on the Hegseth resolution.

Vice President JD Vance has defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as he faces an impeachment effort launched by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). In a post on X, Vance called the question of whether Hegseth has committed impeachable crimes absurd and said the answer is obviously not.

Vance's post also defended the conflict with Iran and the extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Those two issues sit at the center of the criticism aimed at Hegseth, and Vance tied his defense of the Pentagon chief directly to them.

Also read Pete Hegseth Defends Tenure & Calls Impeachment Threat 'Sabotage'

Vance Says Impeachment Has Become a Show

Vance's answer to the impeachment question was direct: Hegseth has not committed impeachable crimes. He framed the entire effort as a distraction from the work Congress is supposed to do.

Vance wrote that, like much of Congress, impeachment has become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking. He argued that lawmakers already have tools to register policy disagreements and should use them instead.

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Vance pointed out that lawmakers were trying to impeach Hegseth in the same way they had targeted Donald Trump. He wrote that legislation is hard, while impeachments are easy and ultimately inconsequential.

Vance Ties Lawmaker Anger to Pentagon Reforms

Vance argued that legislators are most angry at Hegseth on the issues where he is most correct. He cited two areas specifically: repositioning forces away from Europe and Ukraine, and reorganizing the general officer corps.

In Vance's view, the dispute is not really about Iran. He wrote that this is about the fact that Hegseth took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon, which he presented as the underlying source of the opposition.

Jeffries Backs the Hegseth Resolution Over Iran War

House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said he is a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. His stated position puts him firmly on the side of those pushing for accountability at the Pentagon.

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Jeffries accused the so-called secretary of defense of abusing his power and undermining national security. He also said Hegseth engineered what he described as a reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which he argued has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe.

The source describes a wider set of impeachment efforts against Trump cabinet officials. Those efforts are described as including Hegseth, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and FBI Director Kash Patel.

What the Hegseth Impeachment Fight Means Next

The dispute places Hegseth at the center of a sharp partisan divide over the Iran conflict and the Pentagon's internal direction. Vance's defense frames the Pentagon agenda as a policy matter, while Jeffries frames the same war as a cost borne by American households.

The source does not specify a vote date, a committee schedule, or a procedural timeline for the Hegseth resolution. Readers should therefore treat Vance's and Jeffries's statements as the current positions on record, rather than as an outcome of any formal action.