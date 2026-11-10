JD Vance defends Hegseth, says he hasn't committed impeachable crimes

Vice President JD Vance defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the House prepares to vote on impeaching him.

SWANTON, OHIO - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on November 02, 2026 in Swanton, Ohio.

Vance is campaigning in Rome, New York and Ohio ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the House prepares to vote on impeaching him.

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“Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? ” Vance wrote on X. “The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not. ”“Today the House will vote on the Hegseth Impeachment Resolution,” Massie wrote on X. “The first vote will be on a procedural motion to kill the resolution such as motion to ‘refer to committee. ’ If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment.

”“It’s not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats, so that they can run a show trial. ”“Congress has so many tools for registering its policy disagreements,” Vance said.

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“Rather than use them, they're going to try to impeach Pete Hegseth. They did the same to Donald Trump. Legislation is hard. Impeachments are easy .

”“The irony is that legislators are most angry at Pete on the issues where he's most correct: repositioning forces away from Europe/Ukraine and reorganizing the general officer corps,” Vance said. The resolution also reaffirms the board’s commitment to schools that are “safe, inclusive, affirming and supportive for all children. ”Washington will honor Seattle-born guitar legend Jimi Hendrix on its future entry in the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, Gov.

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