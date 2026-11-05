JD Vance Criticizes Trump Administration's Iran War and GOP Loss in Social Media Post

Vice President JD Vance attributed the Republican Party's recent electoral defeat to the unpopular war with Iran, alongside issues like the cost of living and Israel policy, sparking backlash from users who criticized him for distancing himself from decisions he helped authorize while serving in the Trump administration.

The balance of power may be changing, but our job isn't. No matter who's in charge, democracy depends on a free press willing to ask hard questions, challenge authority and follow the facts.

Help power that reporting. In a lengthy message posted on social media, Vance admitted that Trump’s unpopular war with Iran was a driving force behind the nationwide rebuke of the GOP.

Also read Trump Jr and Vance Criticize Iran War After GOP Midterm Loss

“One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true,” Vance wrote.

“But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. ” That’s the war ― but he also identified three other reasons: the rising cost of living, the failure to put “America first,” and the U.S. government’s relationship with Israel.

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But on X, many called out Vance for pontificating on the reasons for the loss as if he were an online pundit and not Trump’s loyal number two ― a man who was in the room when many of these decisions were made, and who has been publicly defending them out on the campaign trail. Still others also pointed out that Vance may have had a more cynical move for his message: trying to distance himself from an unpopular president as he prepares to potentially run for president himself in 2028.

You are part of the inner core of trump Administration officials who authorized the unconstitutional Iran War. Hey I just checked on Wikipedia and you were Vice President this whole time. Swear to God you can look it up. You'll try to walk back all the hate, bigotry, and awful self-serving decisions you made just to be included in the same room as Donald Trump... but the stench is going to stay with you forever, JD.

, is stunning. The decision to go to war is the most solemn responsibility that a President and Vice President have as leaders. Vance posting as if he’s an online pundit or commentator and not the vice-president in the administration that launched this war and then defended this war.

What is the point of a politician — let alone a literal vice president — who says he understood all of this and yet did absolutely nothing about it It was also the blatant corruption, the inflation, the ICE overreach, the weird comments about random dude’s asses, the national guard fiascos, the self-dealing, the failed redistricting scam, and the fact that Trump is the worst fucking POTUS in history. JD Vance is really trying to save his political career by writing a little essay critiquing his own administration’s war strategy like he’s the public editor.

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Just terminally poster-brained.2. They're not your voters, bro. You got a ride on the Trump ticket. Best of luck in '28 pretending you were against all the unpopular stuff all along!

I agree that the reason Republicans lost is the Iran war. I would add the corruption epitomized by the Epstein cover up.1. Support a continuing resolution prohibiting the financing of any combat activities of the U.S. military in Iran. End the Iran war…