Shapiro argues that MAGA is inseparable from Trump and Vance will have to build his own coalition if he runs in 2028.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Vice President JD Vance cannot simply inherit President Donald Trump's political coalition, arguing that the MAGA movement is built around Trump and cannot be transferred to another Republican as the party looks toward the 2028 presidential election.

The conservative podcaster argued that MAGA was never an independent political movement separate from Trump, saying that without the U.S. president, it was a "meaningless term.

Also read Vance’s Secret 2028 Fear About Trump Revealed

" "I think that there is a movement that followed Donald Trump and called itself MAGA. I do not think that that is transferable in any way, shape or form," Shapiro said on Conversations with Coleman.

"Donald Trump's coalition is Donald Trump's coalition. It is not JD Vance's coalition.

" Newsweek reached out to Vance's office for comment. Vance is currently leading the early Republican field in polling for the 2028 presidential race, including among GOP voters who identify with the MAGA movement. An Economist/YouGov survey conducted from November 9 to 11 found that 40 percent of Americans planning to vote in the Republican presidential primary backed Vance, compared with 33 percent for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Among Republicans who identify with the MAGA movement, Vance's lead widened to 45 percent against Rubio's 35 percent. Vance has not committed to a presidential campaign, telling Fox News on Monday that he would "figure it out sometime next year.

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" Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said Tuesday that she believed Vance had not yet made up his mind about running, pointing to his desire to remain a present father to his four children. "That is obviously very difficult as the vice president of the United States. It would be even more difficult, if not impossible, when running a presidential campaign," Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday.

"So I believe him when he says he is still grappling with the decision. " She expects a large field of Republican candidates in 2028, describing the contest as a “pivotal” moment in determining who will lead the Republican Party after Trump leaves office. Shapiro also questioned whether Vance could assemble a coalition capable of replicating Trump's electoral success, arguing that the vice president would struggle to maintain support across the diverse groups that helped elect Trump.

He said he could not identify a single segment of Trump's coalition that would not shrink under Vance, questioning whether the vice president could maintain Trump's level of support among blue-collar white voters, women, suburban voters, Black voters, Hispanic voters, Jewish voters or Asian voters.

"There is no politician who can pick up any other politician's coalition and just run on it," Shapiro said. "That is not the way politics works. " Shapiro contrasted Vance with Rubio, suggesting that the secretary of state could potentially attract a different mix of voters, including Hispanics, suburban voters, college-educated voters and women. "You need the same but smaller is not going to get you there.

You need different," Shapiro said. Beyond Vance's electoral prospects, Shapiro also criticized the Trump administration's handling of its second term, arguing that the Republican midterm losses reflected broader dissatisfaction with the administration rather than an embrace of left-wing values. He described the midterm results as "a wholesale rejection of the chaos, corruption, incompetence and distractibility of the administration.

" While acknowledging that the Iran war played a role in the midterm results, Shapiro pushed back on Vance's assessment that it was the chief or only factor. He suggested Vance was emphasizing the war to distance himself from the administration's decision and appeal to disillusioned MAGA voters ahead of 2028.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on X on November 5.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.

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" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Steven Frank and Oliver Pritchard. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Vice President JD Vance cannot simply inherit President Donald Trump's political coalition, arguing that the MAGA movement is built around Trump and cannot be transferred to another Republican as the party looks toward the 2028 presidential election. The conservative podcaster argued that MAGA was never an independent political movement separate from Trump, saying that without the U.S. president, it was a"meaningless term.

"An Economist/YouGov survey conducted from November 9 to 11 found that 40 percent of Americans planning to vote in the Republican presidential primary backed Vance, compared with 33 percent for Secretary of StateVance has not committed to a presidential campaign, telling Fox News on Monday that he would"figure it out sometime next year. " Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said Tuesday that she believed Vance had not yet made up his mind about running, pointing to his desire to remain a present father to his four children.

"That is obviously very difficult as the vice president of the United States. It would be even more difficult, if not impossible, when running a presidential campaign," Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday.

"So I believe him when he says he is still grappling with the decision. " She expects a large field of Republican candidates in 2028, describing the contest as a “pivotal” moment in determining who will lead the Republican Party after Trump leaves office. Shapiro also questioned whether Vance could assemble a coalition capable of replicating Trump's electoral success, arguing that the vice president would struggle to maintain support across the diverse groups that helped elect Trump.

He said he could not identify a single segment of Trump's coalition that would not shrink under Vance, questioning whether the vice president could maintain Trump's level of support among blue-collar white voters, women, suburban voters, Black voters, Hispanic voters, Jewish voters or Asian voters.

"There is no politician who can pick up any other politician's coalition and just run on it," Shapiro said. "That is not the way politics works. " Shapiro contrasted Vance with Rubio, suggesting that the secretary of state could potentially attract a different mix of voters, including Hispanics, suburban voters, college-educated voters and women.

Beyond Vance's electoral prospects, Shapiro also criticized the Trump administration's handling of its second term, arguing that the Republican midterm losses reflected broader dissatisfaction with the administration rather than an embrace of left-wing values.. He suggested Vance was emphasizing the war to distance himself from the administration's decision and appeal to disillusioned MAGA voters ahead of 2028.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on X on November 5.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. "