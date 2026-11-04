JD Vance Blames GOP Midterm Losses on Iran War and Rising Costs

Vice President JD Vance attributed the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections to public frustration over the U.S. conflict with Iran and inflation, while President Trump defended the military action despite the political fallout.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance said in a lengthy post on X.Hours after Democrats routed Republicans in the midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance blamed his party’s losses on Americans’ frustration over the U.S. war with Iran, which has driven up oil prices at a time when costs are already high.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” Vance added.

Also read Vance blames Iran war for GOP midterm losses, says voters must be honest about cost

“But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. ” The vice president, a potential GOP 2028 presidential contender, cited an unnamed pollster whom he called “one of the smartest people I know in politics” who told Vance on Tuesday that in his polling voters identified four top issues that they said Republicans would need to address to win back their support.

Vance said they included ending the war on Iran, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first, and changing the U.S. relationship to Israel.

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“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats,” Vance said.

“This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. ”“Iran was a piece of it,” Trump said, defending the decision to launch the conflict.

“I don’t think about it. I did the right thing. I would have done it again. ” The president had spent the final weeks on the campaign trail highlighting the war on Iran, claiming that the U.S. would make a deal soon with Tehran and that gas prices would come down quickly.

In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Trump said, “When was the last time we fired anything? This isn’t a war. This is a very soft war. ” “We’re knocking the hell out of them.

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As soon as the war ends, fuel prices are going to drop like a rock,” he also said in an interview on a Kansas City radio show in late October. The U.S. attack on Iran first began with strikes on the country, in collaboration with Israel, in late February. The president has said for months since that the war would end soon. He said over the last week that he had no immediate plans to strike Iran after the election.

Trump had reiterated in the numerous rallies leading up to the election that the president’s party has historically suffered during midterm elections. While Trump partially blamed Tuesday’s outcome on the war, he suggested that most of all, it was because he himself was not on the ballot, despite telling voters to “pretend” he was. NBC News’ exit polling, however, showed deep dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies among voters.