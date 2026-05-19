JD Sports thieves plan more raids as Tidepod plot resumes

JD Sports thieves appear to be planning more raids on the popular clothing store just days after a youth mob targeted a branch in Ilford. Hooded youths with balaclavas descended on the shop, grabbing armfuls of their chosen items. Social media posts encourage sportswear-mad youngsters to join forces, while detailed advice on how to successfully shoplift from JD Sports attracts attention. Meanwhile, a trend called 'linkup' involves large groups of youngsters meeting up across the country with the aim of flooding high street stores, raising concerns among anxious high street retailers and police forces.

JD Sports thieves appear to be planning more raids on the popular clothing store just days after a youth mob targeted a branch in Ilford.

Hooded youths with balaclavas descended on the shop in east London, grabbing armfuls of their chosen items... One TikTok clip zooms in on a hoodie from the store, first as it sits on a hanger on the shelf before showing it being carried down the street - with the hanger still on. A separate slide adds, 'slow feet don't eat,' a motivational phrase popular on the platform...

Another post on the social media site advertises 'tips for staining a JD/any other store.

' The brand's clothes are must-have items among the capital's youth, with the most popular tracksuits retailing for over £100 and some trainers selling for twice that price... Comments on such posts encourage further criminal activity including one which reads, 'Good lads it's time to take back keep it up go in groups.

' The incident forms part of a trend called 'linkup', the term referring to large groups of youngsters meeting up across the country with the aim of flooding high street stores... No arrests were made..





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JD Sports Theft Planning Raid Hooded Youths Balaclavas Tiktok Linkup Gap High Street Stores

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