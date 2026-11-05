JD Ford Defeats Victoria Spartz in Indiana 5th District Upset

State Senator JD Ford unseats former Rep. Victoria Spartz in Indiana's 5th District. The result flips the seat, signaling a shift in the once conservative Hamilton County electorate amid tight races across the state.

Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford has won the race for the 5th Congressional District, defeating former U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz. The victory marks a significant political shift in Hamilton County, a jurisdiction that was historically one of the top 20 most conservative counties in the United States. Ford secured the seat after the Associated Press projected his win shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday following the Tuesday election.

Ford Claims Victory in Hamilton County Shift

State Senator J.D. Ford, who previously served in the Indiana General Assembly starting in 2018, became the first openly LGBTQ+ member of that legislative body. Upon securing the win, Ford released a statement emphasizing a connection with voters who felt disconnected from federal governance. He declared that his victory belongs to every person who has felt ignored by Washington and every family struggling to make ends meet. Ford highlighted that Hoosiers are working harder and paying more while receiving less in return, framing his win as a mandate for change.

Also read Indiana's 5th District Race Tightens as Election Day Approaches

Spartaz Admits Defeat Despite Conservative Base

Victoria Spartz, who lost her congressional seat, issued a statement early Wednesday acknowledging the results. She characterized the election as a wake-up call for Indiana, noting that an influx of liberal voters has turned Hamilton County blue. Spartz pointed out that there were not enough rural Indiana voters to offset these new demographic numbers. Although she stated that Democrats significantly outspent her campaign and ran a dishonest campaign, she urged her supporters not to get discouraged and insisted that Republicans would eventually win the broader political war.

Vote Count and Financial Disparities Defined Outcome

The final vote count revealed a clear margin between the two candidates. With 99% of votes counted at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday, Ford led with 134,476 votes compared to Spartz' 125,851. The financial disparity mentioned by Spartz played a role, as the Democratic side invested heavily in the race. Both candidates had called for greater government accountability, but their platforms differed on specific solutions. Ford focused on affordability and access to health care, while Spartz emphasized reducing federal spending, addressing national debt, and changing immigration policies.

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District History and Political Context

This defeat represents a historical shift for Indiana's 5th Congressional District. The last Democrat to represent the district, which included Hamilton County and surrounding northern Indianapolis suburbs, was Jim Jontz, who served from 1987 to 1993. Political analysts had begun to notice a trend earlier in the cycle. Last week, the Cook Political Report downgraded its rating for the district from Likely Republican to Lean Republican. Earlier in the year, the rating was Solid Republican, indicating a tightening race that culminated in this upset.

Broader Indiana Election Results and Next Steps

The loss for Spartz occurred within a broader context where six Republican incumbents and two Democratic incumbents were projected to win reelection across Indiana's nine congressional districts. Democrats retained the 1st District with Rep. Frank Mrvan winning about 63% of the vote. Republicans held the 3rd District with Rep. Marlin Stutzman at 54%, the 4th District with Rep. Jim Baird at 54%, the 6th District with Rep. Jefferson Shreve at 56%, the 8th District with Rep. Mark Messmer at 55%, and the 9th District with Rep. Erin Houchin at 54%. Democrats also retained the 7th District with Rep. André Carson winning about 70% of the vote. The Republican supermajority in the Indiana Senate had previously voted down a proposal to redraw congressional district boundaries in December, a decision that perturbed Governor Mike Braun and President Donald Trump ahead of the election.