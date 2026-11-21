New JCQ guidance permits UK teachers to use AI chatbots like ChatGPT for marking coursework, sparking outrage from educators and contradicting government statements on fairness.

Teachers in the United Kingdom are now permitted to utilize artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, to assist in marking vital exam coursework. This new directive, issued by the Joint Council for Qualifications ( JCQ), has ignited fierce debate among educational leaders who describe the policy as scandalous. While students face strict penalties for using AI to generate their own work, the regulatory body has reportedly ruled that educators may use similar technology to evaluate it.

Core Mechanism of AI Marking Guidance

The guidance, which Dr Will Van Reyk identifies as being buried within a fifty-five-page document regarding AI use in assessments, allows teachers to input student coursework into standard chatbots. These tools include mainstream options like Microsoft Copilot and basic versions of ChatGPT. The protocol stipulates that a human teacher must oversee the final mark, but there are currently no restrictions on which specific AI tools educators can employ.

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Furthermore, there is no mandated training for teachers on how to utilize these systems effectively. This lack of infrastructure means that educators are expected to use general-purpose bots that were not designed for specialized academic assessment. The absence of clear standards raises significant questions about the reliability and consistency of the grading process under this new framework.

Dr Van Reyk and St Paul's School Opposition

Dr Will Van Reyk, Director of Innovation at the prestigious St Paul's School in London, has led the charge against this policy, calling the guidance preposterous. He argues that allowing AI to mark student work crosses a red line that should never be breached. Dr Van Reyk, whose alma mater includes notable figures such as Jennifer Saunders and Rachel Weisz, insists that there is absolutely no evidence demonstrating that mainstream AI chatbots can perform marking fairly or accurately.

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He accuses the exam regulator Ofqual of losing its grip on educational standards by permitting this practice. Dr Van Reyk highlights a stark contradiction, noting that while regulators express deep concern about students misusing AI, they are simultaneously happy to allow teachers to use the same technology for assessment. He warns that this approach could result in inconsistent and questionable grades for students across the country.

Conflict with Government and Union Stance

Critics point out that Education Secretary Lucy Powell has publicly contradicted the JCQ guidance. During a session in Parliament, Powell stated her belief that AI has no place in marking. Dr Van Reyk questions why teaching unions have not flagged this discrepancy as a primary concern. He argues that the current system undermines the fundamental student-teacher relationship, creating a vicious cycle where educators cannot ethically tell students to avoid AI while using it themselves.

Despite the criticism, a JCQ spokesperson asserts that the guidance remains consistent with the regulator's position. They emphasize that AI must not take over the marking of student work as the primary or sole means of assessment. The council states that the document will continue to be updated in line with further guidance published by the regulators to ensure clarity.

Regulatory Responses and Future Implications

Ofqual has also weighed in, clarifying that AI may not be used as the sole marker in any assessment that is part of a regulated qualification. An Ofqual spokesperson stressed that expert human involvement, oversight, and accountability must remain in place to preserve the integrity of the examination process. This stance aims to reassure parents and students that final grades will still be determined by qualified professionals.

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A Department for Education spokesperson echoed these sentiments, stating that AI must never replace a teacher's professional judgment. They acknowledged that while AI has the potential to reduce teacher workload when used safely, it cannot serve as the primary mechanism for determining marks. The government is working closely with regulators to ensure that new technologies do not compromise the fairness and reliability of UK qualifications.