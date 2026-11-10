JBLM Soldier Sentenced to 70 Years for Gorge Amphitheatre Shooting

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier received a 70-year military prison sentence for killing two Seattle nurses at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground in 2023.

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier, identified as Spc. Kelly, has been sentenced to 70 years in military prison after pleading guilty to killing two Seattle nurses and wounding three other people during a 2023 shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground. The court-martial was held at JBLM from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, 2026, and the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel announced the outcome.

The shooting took place on June 17, 2023, while Spc. Kelly and his girlfriend were attending the Beyond Wonderland music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre near George, Washington. The Army said the attack unfolded in the campground during the festival, forcing organizers to cancel the event's second day.

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How the Gorge Amphitheatre Shooting Unfolded

Spc. Kelly told investigators that he began hallucinating and believed the world was ending, according to the Army. He and his girlfriend then returned to their campsite, where he retrieved a handgun from a locked box inside his truck.

The Army said Spc. Kelly shot and killed Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, as the couple passed near the campsite. He continued firing and shot a bystander in the shoulder. The wounded man, Andrew Cuadra of Eugene, was among the people injured in the attack.

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Prosecutors said Spc. Kelly then moved away from the campsite with his girlfriend. When she called 911 and tried to intervene, he assaulted her and shot her twice in the lower body. He also fired at an all-terrain vehicle carrying three security personnel who were responding to the shooting, and he shot at a law enforcement drone being used to locate him.

Military Sentence and Prosecution Details

A military judge sentenced Spc. Kelly to 70 years in confinement, reduced his rank to E-1, and ordered his dishonorable discharge from the Army. The Army took over prosecution of the criminal case in February 2026 at the request of the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Army prosecutor Capt. Stewart Miller said the sentence reflects the seriousness of Spc. Kelly's conduct and represents an important step towards accountability and justice. Capt. Miller also said the Army will continue to honor the victims and their families, and expressed hope that the result brings a measure of closure to the many lives affected by the case.

Investigation, Arrest, and Impact on the Festival

Police eventually shot and wounded Spc. Kelly, ending the attack, and he was arrested and initially held in Grant County. The investigation involved numerous local, state, and federal agencies, including the Washington State Patrol, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department, and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

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The shooting caused chaos across the campground and led organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival to cancel the event's second day. Witnesses had earlier described the scene to KIRO 7, and the sentence now closes the military criminal case against the soldier.