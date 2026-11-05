Jazz's Will Hardy Points to Key Reason for OT Struggles vs. Pelicans

The Utah Jazz now fall to six straight losses after their latest overtime defeat vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz were within arm's reach of ending their five-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. After Keyonte George nearly ended the game with a fourth quarter buzzer-beater, it was determined that the Jazz guard didn't get the ball off his hands in time.

Also read Jazz Face Pelicans in Must-Win Matchup Amid Losing Streak and Injury Concerns

That led to five extra minutes in overtime, and quickly opened up with a 12-0 run from New Orleans that Utah couldn't escape in time. That end result now puts the Jazz at a dreary 1-7 on the season and in the midst of a now-six-game losing streak.

It doesn't help knowing Utah is also stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference, But as it relates to this game against the Pelicans in particular, what was the reason to attribute those late struggles in overtime to? After the game, Hardy addressed the Jazz's overtime woes and highlighted one big reason as to why Utah came up short: and it wasn't because of their lack of shot-making.

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"Yeah, I mean, the biggest thing was rebounding," Hardy said on the Jazz's overtime loss. "I thought our initial defense was good. They had a couple of second-chance baskets. Fears had one to kind of start it off, and we need the secondary plays to get those boards.

" "It's hard. Guys like Queen and Zion put so much pressure on the rim. The guys at the rim are sort of locked up physically to contest those balls, and we need secondary rebounders. Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Jazz were outrebounded 4-2 in those extra five minutes of the game, and 2-0 on the offensive glass. And those boards from New Orleans led to some dominant production from inside the arc and drawing contact. Utah had zero free throws to the Pelicans' seven.

On the other hand, New Orleans had zero threes in those extra five minutes, but their efficiency at the rim made that lack of range a non-factor. Hardy didn't see many mishaps on the Jazz's side offensively, outside of some ball-handling miscues––which, for a young roster like Utah, "Offensively, I think there were some moments of just sort of mishandling the ball. That's nobody's fault.

That's just part of the sport, and we missed the moment of decision because of it," Hardy said.

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"I also think we got a couple of looks that we can make. But I think in general, the biggest takeaway from that stretch is rebounding.

" The Jazz are now 0-2 in their pair overtime appearances this season, and have some work to do up ahead in order to get this roster's late-game execution up to par. , who have their first NBA Cup game on tap come Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, which could mark a perfect time for Utah to get back on track with a long-awaited victory.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis! Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI.

He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.