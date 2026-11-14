Jazz lose 11th straight as Sengun’s 43 points lift Rockets to 125-118 win

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Utah Jazz's Mo Bamba lands after being fouled by Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Houston.

Alperin Sengun scored 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Houston Rockets held off Utah 125-118 in NBA Cup play Friday night, handing the Jazz their 11th consecutive loss. It was Sengun's second career 40-point game, and he did it on an efficient 17 of 24 from the floor. The Rockets needed the boost with Kevin Durant — 22 points on 5 of 14 from the field — having a tough shooting night.

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Sengun's other 40-point game came in 2024 when he posted a career-high 45 against the San Antonio Spurs. The teams were tied at 27 after the first quarter, but Sengun's nine points in the second helped the Rockets take a 63-53 lead into halftime. The Jazz made a dent in the deficit, with Keyonte George scoring 10 of his 27 points in the third quarter to cut Houston's advantage to 92-89 after three.

Utah was able to keep it close the rest of the way, getting within two possessions in the final minute, but Durant iced the game with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. Darryn Peterson led the Jazz with 28 points and Ace Bailey added 21. Utah's only win came in its second game of the season, against New Orleans.

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The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

"Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident. Nationwide ground stop ends after FAA lifts order barring flights from taking off