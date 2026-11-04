Jazz Injury Report vs. Pelicans: Utah Could Lose Another Big Man

The Utah Jazz's big man depth continues to look a little shorthanded against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Oct 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts up against Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz are currently stuck in the middle of a five-game losing streak heading into their second game of the year against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they'll have their chance to get back on track with a win in their Wednesday night matchup that would make for their second of the season, and thus help them climb out of their current hole at the bottom of the Western Conference.

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Let's break down what the injury landscape is looking like for both teams in the hours ahead of their matchup in the Big Easy:OUT - Harrison Ingram OUT - Jusuf Nurkic The Jazz's injuries are looking pretty similar to what we've seen over the past week or so.he sustained at the end of October. That knee issue is expected to sideline him until at least December.

, as he continues to recover from the foot injury he suffered back at the start of preseason, and has left the Jazz's center rotation a bit more depleted than initial expectations heading into the season. And there's a chance that the Jazz will be without another big man on Wednesday night, considering Mo Bamba is a new entry on the injury report with a right ankle sprain.

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Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect All things considered, it's a minor injury for Bamba that shouldn't leave him sidelined for long, if at all.

But his status being up in the air heading into this game against New Orleans does at least raise the possibility of a one-game absence. If Bamba is ruled out for the game against New Orleans—a former team of his—it'll likely leave the Jazz's big man rotation down to a combination of Jaxson Hayes, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski. , and could continue to create issues if Bamba is forced out for Wednesday night.

PROBABLE - Trey Murphy As for the Pelicans, their injury report tends to have a bit more optimism than the Jazz's outlook, as two players have been listed as probable from their respective injuries: Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy. Both guys give the Pelicans another layer of offensive versatility to lean on in a game where they'll be matched up against one of the league's worst defenses in Utah.

However, they'll still be stuck without some big man depth of their own as Yves Missi continues to be sidelined with a lingering knee issue. The Jazz and Pelicans tip-off in the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m. MT, where a win to end their lengthy losing streak would set up for a major weight to come off the shoulders of this Utah roster.