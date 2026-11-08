Jazz Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen's Status in Question vs. Timberwolves

Could Lauri Markkanen be at risk of missing the Utah Jazz's matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert shake hands after the game at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz are gearing up for their 10th game of the new NBA season on Sunday night on a road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves–– a team that has no shortage of familiar faces on their roster. However, heading into the contest, both sides will be dealing with some key injuries within their rotation.

Also read Grading Every Pelicans Player After Loss vs. Timberwolves

And for the Jazz, it seems that Lauri Markkanen has popped back up on the injury report, where his chances to play in Minnesota this weekend are now in question. Utah Jazz Injury Report OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen he suffered at the start of last week against the Memphis Grizzlies ; an issue that led to him missing the rest of that game, then missing once more before returning to the starting lineup.

The injury hasn't exactly stopped Markkanen from being able to play solidly, especially within the Jazz's latest game against the Dallas Mavericks. Markkanen led all scorers in that game with an impressive 24 points, all coming off of his 8-15 clip from the three-point line.

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However, Jazz head coach Will Hardy did note earlier this week after facing the New Orleans Pelicans that he believed Markkanen was playing through a lot of pain, presumably from his prior wrist injury.

"Yeah, I thought Lauri, you know, he's digging in," Hardy said on Wednesday. "I think he's playing through a lot of pain right now. I think he's really battling for his teammates and for us.

" Perhaps if that pain winds up restricting his ability to play on Sunday, then Utah could opt to hold him out for a short period of time as he heals up. But it remains to be seen whether or not Markkanen's injury is that severe. Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Beyond Markkanen's injury designation, the Jazz will also be without their two other typical starters in the frontcourt,It was announced by the Jazz earlier this week that Nurkic would be re-evaluated once again in two weeks’ time, putting his potential return towards the end of November. Until then, Utah will have to find a way to make do with a frontcourt that's a little shorthanded.

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QUESTIONABLE - Joan Beringer- OUT - Anthony Edwards- The Timberwolves won't be dealing with any injuries that they haven't seen over the past couple of weeks. Donte DiVincenzo continues to heal up from the Achilles injury he suffered during Minnesota's last postseason run, while Anthony Edwards underwent recent knee surgery that is expected to sideline him for two months.

But in the case of the multiple former Jazzmen still on the Timberwolves' roster, such as Rudy Gobert, Trey Lyles,The Jazz and Timberwolves will tip off at 6 p.m. MT at the Target Center, where for Utah, they'll be hoping that this game can finally mark the end of what's been a lengthy losing streak to date–– now up to seven straight heading into Sunday.