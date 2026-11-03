Jazz Foundation Gala Honors Titans of Jazz and Humanitarians in Night of Celebration

The Jazz Foundation of America hosted a gala honoring the Titans of Jazz, including Patrice Rushen and Azar Lawrence, while presenting the Quincy Jones Love and Peace Humanitarian Award to Eden. The event featured performances by Marcus Jordan, Aloe Blacc, and others, with proceeds benefiting the Musicians' Emergency Fund.

The evening's gala celebration of jazz excellence featured a distinguished array of honorees and performers dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of American music. Among the most prestigious recognitions were the Lifetime Achievement Honorees, who were collectively celebrated as the Titans of Jazz.

This elite quartet included pianist and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Patrice Rushen, whose musical legacy spans decades and includes the iconic 1982 R&B and dance hit Forget Me Nots. She was joined by the legendary saxophonist Azar Lawrence, whose illustrious career boasts collaborations with jazz giants such as Elvin Jones and Miles Davis.

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Lifetime Achievement Honorees Titans Of Jazz

The group was completed by bassist Henry The Skipper Franklin, known for his work with Roy Ayers and Hugh Masekela, and drummer Roy McCurdy, who performed with Cannonball Adderley and Ella Fitzgerald. These musicians were honored not only for their technical mastery but for their profound impact on the evolution of jazz as an art form.

In addition to the musical tributes, the event recognized significant humanitarian contributions to the arts community. Eden, a philanthropist and managing partner of Vibrato, received the Quincy Jones Love and Peace Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Martina Jones, daughter of the late music icon Quincy Jones, who passed away in 2024. Martina Jones praised Eden for her unwavering support, stating that through her philanthropic work and leadership, Eden has provided crucial opportunities for both veteran and emerging musicians.

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This support has significantly contributed to the vitality of the live music community in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the evening also celebrated the career of George Benson, whose award was presented by legendary songwriter Mike Stoller of the duo Leiber and Stoller. Stoller recalled first hearing Benson as a wonderful jazz guitar player and later being thrilled to hear Benson perform their composition On Broadway, a moment that brought immense joy to the songwriters.

George Benson Tribute Night Concludes With Auction

The night concluded with a powerful musical tribute and a live auction to benefit the Jazz Foundation of America. Artistic director Marcus Jordan led a band of top-notch musicians who performed a rousing set of Benson's classics, including Breezin, This Masquerade, Turn Your Love Around, and Give Me the Night. Special guests included guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, singer Aloe Blacc, and Grammy winner Wyclef Jean.

The event began with an opening set by NEA Jazz Master Carmen Lundy, followed by the Titans of Jazz. A live auction featured items such as an autographed Ibanez George Benson Signature Line guitar, which sold for $6,500, and signed sheet music of On Broadway, which fetched $2,000. All proceeds from the evening support the JFA's Musicians' Emergency Fund, which provides housing assistance, healthcare, disaster relief, and employment opportunities.

This initiative aligns with the organization's longstanding mission of honoring jazz, blues, and roots music, one musician at a time, ensuring that those who have shaped the genre are supported in their time of need.