Brice Sensabaugh scores 40 points to lead Utah past the Clippers. Utah Jazz defeat LA Clippers 132-107 at Intuit Dome on November 17, 2026.

Brice Sensabaugh delivered a historic offensive performance on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, scoring a game-high 40 points to lead the Utah Jazz past the Los Angeles Clippers, 132-107, at the Intuit Dome. Sensabaugh was particularly dominant in the final period, scoring 25 of his total points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for the Jazz.

Sensabaugh Dominates Fourth Quarter

Sensabaugh accounted for nearly two-thirds of his scoring output in the decisive final quarter. His explosive finish overpowered the Clippers' defense and nullified any momentum Los Angeles might have built during the earlier stages of the game. The forward's ability to create his own shot and finish effectively at the rim was the primary catalyst for Utah's 25-point victory margin.

Also read Brice Sensabaugh scores 40 points, leads huge 4th quarter as Jazz beat Clippers 132-107

Clippers Defensive Struggles Continue

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the contest with a sense of cautious optimism, having won their previous two games. Head Coach Tyronn Lue had challenged his team to be better after those victories, specifically targeting a reduction in turnovers and an increase in defensive intensity. However, the Jazz exploited these areas with precision, preventing the Clippers from establishing the rhythm they had found in their recent wins.

Key Players and Team Dynamics

While Sensabaugh was the standout performer, other Jazz players contributed to the balanced attack. Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George was active in the second half, managing shots against Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson and celebrating successful baskets that helped maintain the team's lead. The Jazz also saw contributions from guard Josh Okogie, who secured rebounds and defended against Clippers guard Darius Garland, who attempted to drive past him in the first half.

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The Clippers relied on guard Darius Garland to push the offense, with Garland driving past defenders and complaining to referees when fouls were called against Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson. Rookie guard Keaton Wagler also saw action for Los Angeles, driving to the basket against Jazz defense, but the team struggled to contain Sensabaugh's scoring barrage in the closing minutes.

Coaches Adjust Strategies Mid-Game

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy was seen in discussion with Keyonte George during breaks, likely adjusting offensive schemes to keep the Clippers off-balance. The coaching staff's ability to capitalize on Sensabaugh's form allowed Utah to maintain control despite the Clippers' efforts to slow the game down. The strategic adjustments from both benches highlighted the competitive nature of the matchup, even though the result was decisive.

The victory serves as a strong statement for the Utah Jazz, showcasing their ability to execute under pressure. For the Clippers, the loss represents a setback in their attempt to build consistency, as they failed to meet the standards set by Tyronn Lue in the preceding weeks. The game at the Intuit Dome will be remembered for Sensabaugh's individual brilliance and Utah's team-oriented defensive stops that preserved the lead until the final buzzer.