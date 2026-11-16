Jazz Chisholm's Market Booming, Despite Polarizing Run With Yankees

The former New York Yankees infielder is going to have his choice of teams in free agency.

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks on before the start of game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We are just over two weeks away from a likely lockout across Major League Baseball. Between now and then, expect to see fireworks across baseball.after winning the 2026 World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Baurs was the first big-name free agent to land a deal, but he will be far from the last.

Also read What Jazz's Darryn Peterson Said About Asking Out vs. Rockets

And with the financial landscape of the entire league on the table with the lockout coming, it would likely be better for a player to sign before, than after.out there for the taking right now, but he's not going to be the only player to make an impact on a team in 2027. For example, former New York Yankees and Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr."Jazz Chisholm Jr. is drawing broad interest in free agency, after averaging 25 HR and 36 SB over the past 2 years," Morosi wrote.

"Eleven teams have engaged in discussions with his representatives, I am told, with multiple in-person meetings being scheduled next week. "Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, he moves the needle.

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In 2025, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, to go along with 80 RBIs in 130 games played. If he were a free agent coming off that season, he'd surely be in line for a nine-figure deal. But he took a step backward in 2026. Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games played.

He dropped from 4.1 wins above replacement in 2025 to 1.7 wins above replacement in 2026. The fact that Chisholm's market is so large is a clear sign that clubs around the league are willing to bet on his upside, rather than feeding into the negative narratives. Chisholm is a great player, but there wereWith Chisholm, there's no denying the talent he has. He's just 28 years old and can be great.

But with that, there have also beenWhich version of Chisholm are you getting? Are you getting the guy who looked like a superstar in 2025? Or the version of Chisholm that struggled and made headlines for the wrong reasons at the same time in 2026? Likely, both.

That's why he's such a polarizing, but intereting talent. He's a star and teams clearly like him still. If you were to just read through social media, you'd think the market would be much smaller. But clearly teams have a different view than some of the fans out there posting.

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Coming off the tough season, by his standards, it wouldn't be shocking to see Chisholm go for a short-term deal to rebuild his value and really cash in next winter. And he clearly has plenty of opportunities to pick his next home. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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