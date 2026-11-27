Jazz Chisholm Jr. has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, ending his tenure with the New York Yankees. The versatile infielder moves within the AL East as the Yankees rebuild their middle infield.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., the polarizing two-time All-Star, is officially no longer a member of the New York Yankees. On Friday, he agreed to a deal with the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays.

The move keeps him in the same division but in uniform with a sudden rival. The Post's Jon Heyman confirmed the agreement, signaling the end of Chisholm's time in the Bronx. The 29-year-old infielder is coming off a 2026 season that many viewed as a disappointing walk year. He totaled 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases for the Yankees.

Also read Payton Tolle Shares Exchange With Adley Rutschman Prior to Game 1 vs. Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Offensive Production Drops Significantly

His overall performance saw a noticeable dip in offensive production compared to previous years. He posted a .231/.312/.399 slash line with a 1.7 wins above replacement metric. The previous year, in 2025, Chisholm was a force in New York. He logged 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He earned a Silver Slugger honor and posted a robust 4.1 wins above replacement. His slugging percentage stood at .481 during that standout campaign. Chisholm was originally traded to New York during the 2024 MLB season. He initially played third base upon his arrival.

He was later moved to second base in 2025, where he provided valuable versatility. His exit from the Yankees was not entirely unexpected by observers and front offices alike. Despite his offensive fluctuations, Chisholm played generally solid defense at second base last season.

Chisholm Defensive Lapses Cost Yankees In Postseason

However, he was prone to defensive lapses that occasionally cost the team. One such error in the postseason involved a wild throw from second base. He attempted a double play when there was little chance for an out at first. His departure clears the way for other internal options at the position.

The Yankees likely will have some combination of Anthony Volpe, José Caballero, and maybe Luis García Jr. at second base next season. These younger players represent the franchise's future direction. Chisholm joins a Blue Jays team that is looking to rebound. They are one year removed from winning the AL pennant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blue Jays Add Versatility To Rebuild Infield Depth

However, they finished in last place in the AL East in 2026 with a 79-83 record. Chisholm adds depth to a Toronto infield mix that already includes versatile infielders Ernie Clement and Andrés Giménez. Over his four-plus seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2020 to 2024, the versatile Chisholm played center field and shortstop. His ability to play multiple positions has always been a key asset.

The Blue Jays now gain an experienced bat and glove for their rebuilding effort. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. Other major moves are shaking up the league simultaneously.

Tarik Skubal reportedly agrees to a nine-year deal with the Mets. This news impacts what is next for the Dodgers and other free-agent pitchers. The free-agent market remains active and unpredictable.