Jayson Tatum opened up about being benched for the entire semifinal game against Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, calling the situation fishy and saying he was confused and frustrated.

Jayson Tatum did not play a single second in USA Basketball's closely contested semifinal win over Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a game in which Team USA stormed back from 17 points down to win 95-91.

Tatum Benched in Favor of Durant for USA Basketball Semifinal

Tatum, who had just led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship as a First Team All-Pro player, sat on the bench for the entire game. Head coach Steve Kerr said the DNP decision came down to rotational matchups. In a recent interview with Boardroom, Tatum called the situation fishy. He said, I didn't understand it.

Also read Tatum scores 32, Celtics set franchise history on the way to rout of Mavericks

I was confused - I was confused for sure. You know, it was frustrating. It was hard to process. Tatum recalled what Kerr told him before the game.

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He said, Steve came to me before we got on the bus to go to the game. He was like, you know, Kevin is back, so we're going to try to figure something out with the lineup. He was like, just be patient. What the does that mean?

Like why are you telling me that? Tatum said the reality hit him once he did not enter the game in the first quarter. He said, I remember sitting on the bench and I think it was like once I didn't get in the first quarter, I was like, Oh, some fishy going on. That's when it kind of hit me like, Oh, that's what he was trying to tell me.

Tatum Limited Role as Durant Returned to Team USA Roster

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tatum was benched in favor of Kevin Durant, who used to play under Steve Kerr, forcing Tatum to spend most of the Summer Olympics on the bench. Tatum was well into the prime of his career and was considered one of the NBA's modern superstar players. That year, Tatum only appeared in three of Team USA's games, and he saw the second-least amount of action, behind Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum played a diminished role as Team USA won its fifth consecutive men's basketball gold medal, averaging 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1 steal in about 17.8 minutes per game. When Durant came back from his injury, he averaged 22.3 minutes, averaging 13.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Two years before the Paris Olympics, Kerr and Tatum's paths crossed in the NBA Finals.

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Steve Kerr Reflects on Benching Tatum During NBA Finals and Olympics

Boston got off to a 2-1 series lead over Golden State, but the Warriors rallied and won three straight to give Kerr and Stephen Curry their fourth NBA title. Kerr said he felt like an idiot not playing Tatum and was well aware that he played Tatum's Celtics teammates at the time, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, extensively.

Tatum was later crowned as the cover for the video game NBA 2K. Tatum and the Celtics are off to a red-hot start in their 2026-27 NBA campaign, winning each of their last six games to improve to 11-2. Boston currently sits one half game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics will face off against the Orlando Magic in a matchup on Monday night.