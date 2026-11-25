TV veteran Jayne Middlemiss condemns ITV and hosts Ant and Dec for allegedly humiliating traumatized contestants on I'm A Celeb, calling for an end to the show's era.

TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss has launched a scathing critique of the television industry, specifically targeting the network ITV and the hosting duo Ant and Dec. She argues that their long-running reality program, I'm A Celeb, perpetuates the humiliation of traumatized individuals for entertainment purposes.

Middelemess, 55, revealed she returned to social media after feeling deeply triggered by recent events in the media landscape. Her public stance addresses the ongoing controversy surrounding the current series of I'm A Celeb, which has been engulfed in a race row involving a dispute between contestants Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu.

Also read ITV Warns Mariella Frostrup After Race Row Over AJ Odudu Comments

Condemnation of Contestant Welfare Standards

Jayne Middlemiss stated that the recent incident with Frostrup and Odudu served as the immediate trigger for her decision to speak out. She emphasized that while the specific dispute might be viewed as less severe than other media scandals, it represents a systemic issue regarding how television companies handle their participants. She argued that broadcasters continue to gaslight people who have experienced trauma by claiming they prioritize welfare while allowing harmful content to air.

According to the presenter, if networks truly cared about contestant well-being, they would have removed individuals from the show before their segments were broadcast. She asserted that the production model fails to protect vulnerable participants, noting that the company's statements about taking welfare seriously contradict the reality of what is shown on screen. This disconnect, she claimed, demonstrates a lack of genuine concern for the human cost of television production.

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Comparison to Historical Media Scandals

Middelemess drew parallels between the current situation and high-profile cases involving David Walliams and Russell Brand. She pointed out that both individuals worked at the highest levels of television, yet broadcasters later claimed ignorance of their actions. This pattern of denial, she argued, is part of a broader industry-wide failure to acknowledge past harms and protect victims.

The presenter expressed frustration that organizations continue to use the excuse that they did not know what was happening. She insisted that these events occurred while she was working on sets and in studios, implying that management had prior knowledge. Her comments suggest that the industry is not owning its past actions, thereby continuing to gaslight those who have suffered through traumatic experiences.

Critique of Starvation and Humiliation Tactics

Middelemess questioned whether the public still finds it entertaining to watch people being starved and humiliated by two of the most powerful figures in television. She highlighted that when I'm A Celeb first aired in 2002, such content was considered revolutionary and fun, reflecting a time when ritual humiliation was more socially acceptable. However, she argued that societal standards have evolved, and the show has not kept pace with modern expectations of decency and respect.

She criticized Ant and Dec for laughing at contestants who are being filmed while in distress. Middelemess asserted that it is impossible to claim to care about anyone's welfare while simultaneously engaging in behaviors that cause psychological harm. She called on the hosts and the network to stop pretending that such practices have disappeared or are no longer relevant in the current cultural climate.

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Personal Impact and Future Industry Changes

The TV veteran admitted that living through this period has been incredibly triggering, as she had buried traumatic experiences from her own time in the industry for years. She mentioned that her participation in the original iteration of Love Island in 2005 was a formative experience, despite the heartache she faced. She won the show but experienced rejection from former footballer Lee Sharpe, a process that taught her to value each day and adapt to uncertainty.

Following her time on Love Island, Middelemess moved into radio work, presenting on Virgin Radio, and took a step back from regular broadcasting. In April 2026, she returned to screens for BBC's Pilgrimage: The Road to Holy Island. Despite this return, her current focus is on advocating for a change in how reality television treats its participants, urging the industry to move on from the era of exploitative content.