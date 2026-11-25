TV veteran Jayne Middlemiss condemns I'm A Celeb and ITV for humiliating contestants, citing a race row and broader industry issues as evidence of systemic failure in contestant welfare.

Television veteran Jayne Middlemiss has launched a scathing critique of the reality TV genre, specifically targeting ITV's I'm A Celebrity and its long-running hosts Ant & Dec for allegedly exploiting traumatized contestants. The 55-year-old presenter, known for her work on Top of the Pops and Celebrity MasterChef, argued that the show's format relies on the ritual humiliation of vulnerable individuals for entertainment purposes.

Industry Criticism and Social Media Return

Middlemiss made these remarks in a rare Instagram post, explaining that her return to social media was triggered by the distressing events dominating the media landscape in 2026. She referenced the recent legal cases involving David Walliams and Russell Brand, expressing frustration that broadcasters claimed ignorance regarding misconduct at the highest levels of the industry. According to Middlemiss, these claims of not knowing are inconsistent with the reality of events occurring on professional sets and in studios where she has worked.

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I'm A Celeb Race Row and Welfare Claims

The immediate catalyst for Middlemiss's statement was the ongoing controversy surrounding a race row dispute between contestants Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu on the current series of I'm A Celebrity. She criticized the production company's assertion that they take contestant welfare seriously, arguing that this stance is contradicted by their decision to air content involving such conflicts. Middlemiss stated that if welfare were truly the priority, the problematic behavior would have been halted before broadcasting rather than exploited for drama.

Ant & Dec and the Evolution of Reality TV

Reflecting on the history of the franchise, Middlemiss noted that I'm A Celebrity was revolutionary when it launched in 2002, offering entertainment that audiences found funny and engaging in a different cultural context. However, she argued that the standards of 2026 demand a more responsible approach. She questioned whether it is still acceptable for powerful television figures like Ant & Dec to laugh at contestants who are being starved and humiliated, suggesting that the industry has failed to evolve its moral compass alongside its audience expectations.

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Personal Trauma and Industry Accountability

Sharing personal insights, Middlemiss admitted that living through the current media climate has been incredibly triggering, as it brought up traumatic experiences from her own broadcasting career that she had buried for years. She emphasized that broadcasters cannot claim they were unaware of wrongdoing while simultaneously profiting from a format that encourages bullying. Middlemiss urged the industry to stop gaslighting victims and to acknowledge the reality that these issues persist despite isolated legal consequences, calling for genuine accountability over performative concern.

Career Trajectory and Future Steps

Middlemiss's career has spanned decades, from winning Celebrity Love Island in 2005 to her radio work on Virgin Radio and guest appearances on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Her experience on the original Love Island, where she faced heartbreak from footballer Lee Sharpe, taught her resilience and the importance of living in the moment. After stepping back from regular broadcasting, she returned to screens in April 2026 for BBC's Pilgrimage: The Road to Holy Island, marking her continued presence in television despite her strong criticisms of the industry's practices.