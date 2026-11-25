TV veteran Jayne Middlemiss accuses Ant and Dec of humiliating traumatized contestants on I'm A Celebrity, calling for the end of the reality show era in 2026.

TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss has issued a sharp critique of ITV's I'm A Celeb, asserting that the program and its hosts Ant and Dec routinely humiliate traumatized individuals for entertainment. The 55-year-old broadcaster, who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with Top of the Pops and later won Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Love Island in the mid-2000s, stated that it is time for the industry to move on from the reality television era.

Condemning The Humiliation Of Contestants

Jayne Middlemiss launched this criticism following a controversy surrounding the current series of I'm A Celeb, which was engulfed by a race-related dispute between contestants Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu. In a rare Instagram post, she explained that she returned to social media because she felt deeply triggered by events in the media world, specifically referencing the cases of David Walliams and Russell Brand. She argued that broadcasters claiming ignorance now are inconsistent with their past knowledge.

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Middlemiss emphasized that the welfare claims made by the production company are hollow, stating that TV companies cannot gaslight individuals who have experienced trauma. She insisted that if the network truly prioritized contestant welfare, they would have pulled the person from the show before it went to air, rather than continuing to broadcast the distressing situations.

Questioning The Acceptability Of Ritual Humiliation

The presenter questioned whether society in 2026 still finds it entertaining to see people starved and humiliated on television. She noted that when I'm A Celeb first aired in 2002, the format was considered revolutionary and fun, as ritual humiliation and bullying were more socially acceptable at the time. However, she argued that cultural standards have shifted significantly, making the current treatment of contestants unacceptable.

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Jane Middlemiss took aim at Ant and Dec, who she described as two of the most powerful figures in television. She expressed dismay at the idea of two highly influential hosts laughing at contestants who are being traumatized and filmed. She urged the hosts to own their actions and the actions of their companies, rather than pretending that such behavior has disappeared due to isolated legal issues involving other individuals.

Personal Trauma And Industry Responsibility

Middlemiss revealed that she has been struggling to process traumatic events from her earlier career in television. She described living through the recent revelations about David Walliams and Russell Brand as incredibly triggering, noting that these abuses occurred while she was working on sets and in studios. She criticized broadcasters for now claiming they did not know what was happening, asserting that the network was aware during that period.

The star emphasized that the industry must stop pretending that the problem is resolved simply because one person is in jail. She suggested that companies should be honest about prioritizing money over human beings, rather than issuing false statements about caring for welfare. Her comments serve as a direct challenge to ITV and its high-profile presenters to acknowledge their role in perpetuating a harmful format.

Future Steps And Industry Impact

The Daily Mail has contacted ITV for a comment regarding Jayne Middlemiss's allegations. While the network has not yet responded, the criticism adds to the growing scrutiny facing reality television shows. Middlemiss's public stance highlights the tension between established television formats and modern expectations of contestant protection and ethical broadcasting standards.

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Jayne Middlemiss recently returned to screens in April 2026 to participate in BBC's Pilgrimage: The Road to Holy Island. Her past work includes guest appearances on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and interviewing them on her show The O Zone. She has taken a step back from regular broadcasting in recent years, shifting focus to radio and occasional television projects, but this new commentary signals a renewed willingness to speak out on industry issues.