Jaylin Williams Shines Off the Bench in OKC's Title Chase

The Thunder's champion-in-waiting Jaylin Williams shines off the bench, providing valuable minutes and glue-guy role.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8), forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrate with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) after a basket in the second half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) warms up prior to game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reach for a rebound during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena





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