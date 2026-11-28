Li Shan Tan, the principal harp for the New Haven (Conn.) Symphony, has played with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and New York Metropolitan Opera. She’s best known as “an amazing therapist” for Brown.

There is a professional ethos that Li Shan Tan exercises as a harpist — whenever someone calls to hire you for a gig, approach it professionally, regardless of the circumstances.

As someone who has played the harp since she was 13, and who went through an uncertain time when she wasn’t performing much during the COVID-19 epidemic, Tan picked up the phone in October 2025 and listened to a pitch about playing a private gig at someone’s residence.

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“It was a pretty quick turnaround,” Tan told The Inquirer recently by phone. But she wanted to do it. A gig is a gig. Tan, the principal harp with the New Haven Symphony, has played with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, New York Metropolitan Opera, and popular music artists such as Jon Batiste and The Beach Boys.