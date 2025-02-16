Jaylen Brown Reacts to the NBA All-Star Game's New Format with 'I Guess We'll See'

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is set for his fourth All-Star Game, but this year's event features a radical new format. The traditional East vs. West showdown is replaced by four teams of eight players, leaving even experienced players like Brown with a sense of anticipation.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is gearing up to participate in his fourth NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in San Francisco. This year, however, the All-Star festivities are undergoing a significant transformation. Instead of the traditional format where the NBA 's two conferences clash or captains select two teams, the event will feature four teams of eight players each. This novel approach has left even seasoned veterans like Brown a bit bewildered.

When quizzed about his thoughts on the revamped format, the 28-year-old offered a hilariously honest response on Saturday. With a hint of uncertainty in his voice, Brown admitted, 'I guess we'll see,' when asked if he believed the new structure would foster greater competition. He continued, 'I don't know, we'll see.' The tournament is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Chase Center. Mike Kadlick, a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, provided insights into this exciting development. Prior to joining SI in November 2024, Kadlick covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He holds a master's degree in public relations from Boston University and is an avid runner and pizza enthusiast





