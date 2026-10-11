Jaylen Brown, 76ers Host Celtics Tuesday in East Showdown

Jaylen Brown faces his former team for the first time as the 9-2 76ers host the 8-2 Celtics Tuesday night in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two teams.

Jaylen Brown will face his former team, the Boston Celtics, for the first time Tuesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers host Boston. The game matches the top two teams in the Eastern Conference by record.

Philadelphia enters at 9-2, while Boston is 8-2. Brown has scored 20 or more points in four straight games for the 76ers. He has topped 25 points in three of those four contests. He has also shot 50 percent or better from the floor in three of the four games.

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Brown Learning Offense With Teammates

Brown is still learning how to play off the other stars around him in Philadelphia. Head coach Nick Nurse said that process remains a work in progress. Nurse spoke after the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 127-121 on Sunday night. I think we are still trying to learn exactly what the rhythm is to that, Nurse said of Brown.

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You notice that we started the fourth quarter trying to set some of that up. So, we are still trying to learn what is the best way and what flow of the game we can get to that, and he is obviously such a tough basket maker. Brown has contributed in other areas over the past four games. He has averaged seven rebounds and nearly four assists per game in that stretch.

He has also provided premier perimeter defense for Philadelphia. Teammate Tyrese Maxey praised Brown's approach. Jaylen, man, he approaches the game so focused and I think he is something that we really needed, honestly, Maxey said. He approaches the game very, very focused and it is just his drive and you want to get better every single day.

You see his attention to detail and you just appreciate that, Maxey added. That is something that we really needed. And then he is good. We like having him on our team instead of guarding him all the time.

First Game Against Former Celtics Team

Brown was traded by Boston in the offseason, so Tuesday marks his first career matchup against the Celtics. He said he is not approaching the game from an individual perspective. Instead, he views it as a chance for the 76ers to measure themselves early in the season. A good opportunity for our team to show what we are made of, Brown said.

So, I am looking forward to it. Big time matchup. Two heavyweights in the East. Let us get it.

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The winner will earn the advantage in the season series between the teams. The victor will also gain confidence that comes with a big win. After contributing to many big wins for Boston during his decade with the Celtics, Brown will aim to deliver one for Philadelphia. The Celtics have opened the season looking better than expected.

Boston Strengths and Early Season Record

Paul George has turned back the clock a bit, and his defense has been a welcome addition. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard provide a strong backcourt, and Jayson Tatum has played well. Boston's two losses, both by nine or more points, came against the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. The Celtics have beaten the Knicks, Bulls and Magic, among others.

The Knicks had some early struggles, and the Magic have dealt with injuries. The center position may be Boston's weakest spot. Mitchell Robinson and Neemias Queta are solid players, but neither strikes fear into opponents. The 76ers have gone 4-1 at home this season.

Joel Embiid has helped lead Philadelphia, and he tried to rally fans after a basket and foul during the team's NBA Cup game. Boston's roster construction has worked out so far, and Tatum has played well. The 76ers, meanwhile, have looked great despite the usual adjustment period for teams with strong lineups. Philadelphia also beat the Detroit Pistons, and LeBron James has taken a playmaker role elsewhere, but the focus Tuesday is on two East contenders.

The game gives Brown a chance to build on his recent rhythm. His deployment in Philadelphia's offense will likely evolve over the course of the campaign. What has been seen so far is not a finished product, but it has been encouraging, especially over the past four games.