Celtics beat 76ers 123-101 as Jaylen Brown faces Boston and Paul George scores 36

Paul George scored 36 points to lead Boston past Philadelphia 123-101 in Jaylen Brown's first game against the Celtics. Brown and Jayson Tatum had an awkward pregame moment.

Paul George scored 36 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-101 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The game was Jaylen Brown's first regular-season matchup against Boston since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Philadelphia. George shot 14-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range in a turn-back-the-clock outing. He scored Boston's first two baskets and helped ignite the team's strong offensive start. He converted an old-fashioned three-point play with Brown committing the foul.

Also read ‘Let's check the ball up': Jaylen Brown ready for first game against Celtics

Tatum and Brown Tension Preview

Before tipoff, Jayson Tatum approached Brown near midcourt. What might have been a handshake or hug became an awkward pat of Brown's chest. Brown set himself to guard Tatum once Boston gained possession. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the two stars had last spoken face-to-face at a dinner table in France last June.

Charania reported that Brown confronted Tatum at that dinner to address their future as a tandem and gauge where Tatum stood. Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia days later, effectively ending communication. Tatum called and texted, but Brown never answered, per the report. Seconds before tipoff Tuesday, Tatum walked over and tapped Brown on the chest.

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Brown gave him nothing back. Eyes locked dead ahead, he did not flinch or dap him up, and blew right past him. Asked at Tuesday's tip if he planned to clear the air, Brown said, There is nothing to talk about. After the final buzzer, Brown hugged several former teammates before heading to the locker room.

Game Highlights and Brown's Return

He left the floor without saying a word to Tatum. Tatum tried shutting down the drama to reporters: This ain't no f---ing Shaq and Kobe. There's no beef. Brown countered on camera, saying he saw that Tatum said it is no beef and he thinks he is right.

There is no beef, Brown said, adding that Tatum comes from a wonderful family and is a hell of a basketball player with a great PR team. It is no beef, Brown said, but it might be a little lambchops and some gravy. Brown, a five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA champion and Finals MVP in 10 seasons with Boston, finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

He drove the lane for a thunderous two-handed dunk in the first quarter, the highlight of a mostly rough night limited by foul trouble. He spent the end of the second quarter on the bench with three fouls, then picked up his fourth shortly after halftime. Tatum, the fellow All-NBA wing whose relationship with Brown has been dissected before and since the trade, totaled 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Dean Wade took the defensive responsibility on Tatum for several possessions and finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Wade nailed a three-pointer that tied the score at 76 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Brown is expected to play in Boston for the first time as a visitor on Jan. 21.

The Sixers next host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NBCSP and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. on NBCSP. Boston (9-2) raced out to a big lead, countered the Sixers' third-quarter surge, then pulled away in a matchup between the Eastern Conference's top two teams.

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The Sixers entered the night 8-0 in clutch games, while the Celtics led the NBA in net rating at plus-11.6 and ranked in the league's top five in offensive and defensive rating. After a three-pointer by Tyrese Maxey tied the score at 79 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, three consecutive beyond-the-arc makes from Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Tatum pushed the Celtics ahead for good. That advantage ballooned to 29 points in the final period.

Maxey finished with 24 points. George helped squash the Sixers' third-quarter run with another three-pointer, then put Boston up 100-82 with another deep shot in the fourth. He followed that with an and-1 finish to give Boston a 103-82 lead. At shootaround Tuesday, George said he would treat his return to Philly like a normal game.

Embiid's Struggles and Celtics Surge

It was his fourth time playing against a former team. He did not receive a tribute video from the Sixers but did receive the customary boos from the home crowd during the Celtics' pregame introductions. It was another rough start for Joel Embiid, who missed his first six shots but went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. He appeared to injure his leg after landing awkwardly following a miss at the rim late in the first half.

Embiid finally snapped that shooting slump when he buried a three-pointer at the top on the second half's opening possession, then hit a mid-range jumper to get the Sixers within 76-71 later in the period. He had entered the night shooting 38% from the floor and 3-of-30 from beyond the arc, including 22 consecutive missed threes. The Sixers were already shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Backup center Adem Bona missed his third consecutive game with a spine injury, and 7-footer Ariel Hukporti is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Jabari Walker had two points and four rebounds in 15 minutes as Embiid's backup Tuesday. Brown and Tatum were drafted third overall in back-to-back drafts, Brown in 2016 and Tatum in 2017. The duo reached five conference finals, two NBA Finals and won the 2024 NBA title.

Tatum earned First Team All-NBA nods, while Brown won the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP awards. Boston had just struck out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ended up in Miami instead. Celtics brass had put Brown on the table in those talks. Once Brown caught wind he was being shopped, he went straight to Tatum to find out where he stood and whether Tatum still wanted him in Boston.

Brown hit back on Instagram with a blue cap emoji at one point in the ongoing saga. The bad blood finally resurfaced on the hardwood Tuesday night in Philadelphia.