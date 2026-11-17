Brown checked himself out of Monday's win after his hamstring tightened, but said he does not believe the injury is 'concerning.' He will be examined again Tuesday and said an MRI is 'a possibility.'

NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown exited Barclays Center late Monday with a gash on his forehead, and “a little” tightness in his hamstring. And with another impressive stat line, after totaling 31 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in the 76ers ’ 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets .

The All-NBA wing’s immediate status is unclear, however. Brown said both injuries were examined after the game, and will be checked out again on Tuesday. An MRI is “a possibility,” he said.

Also read Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown power LeBron James-less 76ers to win over Nets

“I’ve had a lot of hamstring stuff,” Brown said from his locker. “I don’t think it’s concerning. ” The head injury occurred on an accidental fourth-quarter collision with Nets big man Julius Randle. That left Brown laying on the floor, with players from both teams hovering over him and teammate VJ Edgecombe wiping blood off Brown’s head.

Brown is unsure when exactly his hamstring tightened during the game. But after being cleared to return from the head injury, he played about five minutes of crunch time because the Nets had rallied from a 24-point first-half deficit to get within five on multiple occasions. Once Brown “knew we were in a good position to win,” he said, “I just checked myself back out.

Advertisement

” “It would have been a lot worse of an injury if we had lost and I got injured,” Brown said.

“So at least we won. ” Before that early departure, Brown’s on-court impact was multifaceted. Though he missed all five of his first-quarter shots, he compiled the “winning plays” on which he prides himself by manufacturing points at the free throw line , grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out two assists in the frame.

Then his shot-making exploded in the second quarter, with 14 points on 5-of-7 from the floor. He executed a slick dribble move to the basket, and buried a fadeaway three-pointer just before halftime. He scored another nine points in the third quarter. And with less than four minutes remaining in the final frame, his pullup jumper put the Sixers up, 122-111.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse commended Brown’s quicker, more aggressive decisions in the lane, instead of resorting back to dribbling in the middle of the floor.

“He turned the corner a little better tonight,” Nurse said. “And he’s pretty tough, man, when he breaks that kind of free throw line area going downhill. He’s got a good chance of scoring or getting fouled — or both. ” It was another bounceback performance for Brown after last week’s dud in his first regular-season matchup against his former team, the Boston Celtics.

He scored 13 points in that game, and had as many turnovers as made shots . After that, Brown scored 18 points in Thursday’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

Then in Sunday’s victory against the Indiana Pacers, he scored 31 points on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting. Brown reiterated Monday that his comfort level with his new teammates — and in getting to his preferred spots on the court within the offense — is “starting to feel a little bit more at home. ” That continues to be a process for the Sixers’ entire new-look roster, featuring four All-Stars who have previously been their team’s leading scorer.

Brown on Monday attributed much of the Sixers’ 12-3 start to pure offensive talent, complemented statistically by a top-10 defense and 10-0 mark in “clutch” games.

“We’re now starting to understand each other and be in the right place at the right time,” Brown said. “That makes everything so much clearer. It makes the game so much easier. … So, it’s just about getting better and trusting the journey.

” More evidence of Brown’s growing chemistry with those teammates? Their reactions to how he protected his fresh wound. He started with a bandage, then moved to a headband. Brown said that prompted “jokes” from All-NBA guard Tyrese Maxey and close friend Tacko Fall.

Edgecombe, who typically wears a headband, playfully called the look on Brown “nasty” because he “don’t got no swag like that. ” “Gotta cover his little boo-boo,” Edgecombe added. Yet Brown pondered continuing to use the accessory, because “I do martial arts and , so maybe it’s time. ” Will that be in Wednesday’s game at the Orlando Magic? To be determined.