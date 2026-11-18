USC quarterback Jayden Maiava admits to a poor performance with three interceptions against Indiana. He accepts full responsibility for the team's 27-13 defeat and addresses the playoff implications.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has publicly accepted full responsibility for the team's 27-13 defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers. The loss, which occurred on November 14, 2026, at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, was heavily influenced by Maiava's statistical struggles. He completed only 26 of 42 pass attempts for 311 yards and one touchdown while throwing three critical interceptions. This performance significantly impacted the Trojans' standing in the highly competitive College Football Playoff race, as they fell to the No. 8 ranked Hoosiers.

Maiava Criticizes Own Playoff Contention Play

During a post-game press conference held on November 14, 2026, Jayden Maiava did not offer excuses for the team's failure. He explicitly stated that he played poorly and let his teammates down. Maiava reflected on a specific drive in the fourth quarter where the offense faced a second-and-six situation at the Indiana six-yard line. The play resulted in an interception by Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones, which effectively ended any chance of a comeback. Maiava acknowledged that the call was correct and that he simply failed to execute the necessary throws under pressure.

Also read Indiana beats USC 27-13 to reach 9-1 and secure Peach Bowl berth

Fourth Quarter Turnovers Dampen USC Hopes

Two of the three turnovers committed by Jayden Maiava occurred in the fourth quarter, sealing the outcome of the game. The most damaging turnover came when the Trojans were down by a single score and needed a touchdown to tie or take the lead. Instead of converting the short yardage play, Maiava threw an interception that gave possession back to the Hoosiers. This moment shifted the momentum entirely, allowing Indiana to control the clock and secure the victory. Maiava admitted that his inability to progress through his reads was a primary factor in these critical mistakes.

Stakeholders React to Quarterback Struggles

While Jayden Maiava took the blame, the broader USC coaching staff and players maintained a supportive stance toward their signal-caller. Maiava praised his offensive line and teammates for their efforts despite the challenging circumstances. He emphasized that his self-critical mindset is a natural part of his competitive nature. Maiava explained that he holds himself to a high standard regardless of external opinions. This internal pressure drives his desire to improve and flush past mistakes quickly to focus on the next challenge.

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Impact on Wide Receiver Corps Statistics

Despite the offensive struggles, Southern California's receiving corps demonstrated significant talent throughout the season. Freshman All-American Trent Mosley leads the group with 41 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt ranks second with 33 receptions for 494 yards and four scores. Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams contributes 23 receptions for 348 yards and two scores. Maiava highlighted the rewarding nature of playing with such talented players who create big plays with the ball in their hands.

Focus Shifts to Final Regular Season Games

With the College Football Playoff berth no longer achievable, Jayden Maiava and the Trojans are redirecting their focus. The team aims to finish the regular season strong by addressing their red zone inefficiencies. USC currently ranks 105th in the nation with a red zone scoring percentage of 79.59 percent. The offense has recorded 14 rushing touchdowns and 21 passing touchdowns so far. Maiava stated that the group will watch practice film to correct errors and attack upcoming challenges head-on.

Looking Ahead to Final Game at Home Stadium

The Trojans are preparing for their final regular-season game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Jayden Maiava views this match as an opportunity to showcase his development as a leader. He emphasized the importance of making the right decisions and trusting the coaching staff's game plan. The team will focus on executing plays that get the ball to their playmakers in scoring position. Maiava remains committed to improving his mental processing and ensuring clear vision on the field for the remainder of the season.