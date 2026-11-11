Jayden Maiava Leads USC Trojans Through Award Season and Indiana Challenge

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing stats while earning multiple national award nominations ahead of the crucial matchup against No. 9 Indiana.

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava is driving the USC Trojans to a historic finish in the 2026 college football season. Through nine games, Maiava leads the Big Ten Conference in completions per game at 22.0, passing touchdowns with 22, and total passing yards reaching 2,524. His accuracy remains elite with a leading 66.9 completion percentage.

Maiava Dominates Big Ten Passing Statistics

The statistical dominance displayed by Jayden Maiava has placed him firmly among the best players in the conference. He currently ranks tied for second in yards per attempt at 8.6. His total offense stands at 7,568 yards, ranking eighth all-time at Southern California. He also sits at number thirteen on the single-season passing leaders list.

Also read USC Defender Alex Graham Shares Trojans' Mentality Before Crucial Indiana Matchup

These numbers indicate a strong trajectory for the senior signal caller as the regular season approaches its climax. The consistent production has kept USC competitive in high-stakes Big Ten matchups. Maiava's ability to sustain drives and generate big plays continues to anchor the offensive strategy for the Trojans.

National Awards Recognize Maiava Excellence

Jayden Maiava has accumulated an impressive array of national accolades throughout the 2026 campaign. On November 6, he was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 after initially appearing on the 27-player preseason watchlist. This honor recognizes quarterbacks who demonstrate excellence both on and off the field.

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Four days later, on November 10, Maiava became a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award for Collegiate Player of the Year. Four previous Trojans have won this prestigious title, including O.J. Simpson and Caleb Williams. He is also a finalist for the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award due to his community work in Hawaii and Los Angeles during the offseason.

Additional recognition includes nominations for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. Maiava is also on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watchlist and nominated for the Allstate AFCA Goodworks Team and the Wuerffel Trophy. He emphasized staying present and caring for his teammates rather than focusing on the awards themselves.

Trojans Prepare for No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

The USC Trojans face a formidable challenge against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, who hold an 8-1 record. Indiana's defense has been a major factor in their success, leading the nation with 32 sacks and 76 tackles for loss. Senior defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi accounts for 10 of those sacks, adding pressure to opposing backfields.

The Hoosiers allow an average of 83.4 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth nationally. Their roster features 60 returners, six defensive starters, and nine new players from the transfer portal. Jayden Maiava acknowledged the strength of the Indiana program and expressed confidence in USC's ability to compete on the road.

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Offensive Cohesion Supports Waymond Jordan

Running back Waymond Jordan has returned to form following a benching in Week 8. In Week 9, he contributed 48 yards and a touchdown to help USC secure two scores and 116 total rushing yards. Maiava praised Jordan as an all-around athlete whose success depends on collective execution by the offensive line and receivers.

The synergy between the quarterback and running back remains vital for USC's offensive output. Coach Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff have developed a game plan that leverages the talent and experience within the group. The team aims to execute their roles effectively to support Jordan and maintain momentum against tough opponents like Indiana.