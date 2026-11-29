Jayden Maiava shined in the No. 15 USC Trojans' 45-10 win over the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, quarterback Jayden Maiava made history with three consecutive wins over their crosstown rival since Matt Barkley from 2009 to 2011. He also joins the ranks of fellow signal callers Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Matt Barkley with three wins over the Bruins.. Respect to them; they paved the road. We’re trying to uphold the Trojan standard,” Maiava said about the accomplishment.

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Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava prepares to pass the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As for his in-game performance, Maiava was efficient, completing 16-of-22 pass attempts for 179 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win over the Bruins. Maiava spread the ball out to six different targets.