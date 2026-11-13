Washington Commanders Defeat New York Giants 24-21 On Jayden Daniels Game Winning TD

Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left as the Washington Commanders rallied to beat the New York Giants 24-21 at MetLife Stadium. The win moved Washington to two games back of the NFC East-leading Giants and gave the Commanders the tiebreaker after the teams tied last month.

Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds remaining, leading the Washington Commanders to a 24-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night. The game winning drive secured a crucial win for Washington at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The final score moved the Commanders two games back of the NFC East leading Giants while improving their record to 3-5-1. New York's record fell to 5-3-1 after the loss in what was essentially a must win game for both sides. Daniels finished the stat sheet with 249 passing yards on 23 of 33 attempts and three total touchdown passes. He also added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries during the high stakes divisional matchup.

The Commanders rallied from a deficit after their franchise quarterback threw his first two interceptions of the season. He was picked off by Jevon Holland on his 208th pass attempt and by Ar'Darius Washington on his 211th. Those turnovers appeared to haunt Washington as they looked poised to lose the game. The Giants capitalized on the mistakes when J.J. McCarthy connected with Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard go ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. New York took the lead but struggled to run out the clock effectively on the ground.

Also read Jayden Daniels and Commanders rally to stun the Giants 24-21 and keep their hopes alive

Jameis Winston attempted to manipulate the play clock for the Giants with a hard count of Who Let the Dogs Out. The trick involved a series of barks from the quarterback but the Commanders did not jump offsides. New York continued to punt the ball back to Washington despite having a chance to seal the game. The Giants gave Daniels multiple opportunities to take back the lead by failing to sustain drives on offense. This strategy ultimately backfired as Washington found itself with the ball in scoring position late in the fourth quarter.

Washington's offense benefited from a critical pass interference call that moved the ball closer to the end zone. Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs who broke open and walked backwards into the end zone to celebrate. The play marked Diggs' 80th career touchdown reception making him the 30th player in league history to reach that milestone. He also caught touchdown passes from Daniels earlier in the game alongside Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams. The connection in the final minute proved decisive in the one point victory.

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McCarthy threw for a career high 293 yards in his first home start for New York since a trade from Minnesota in late September. The young quarterback played college football at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh who is the brother of Giants coach John Harbaugh. He finished with one touchdown and one interception in the loss. McCarthy was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final minute which sent fans to the exits. The Giants fell to 5-3-1 on the season after failing to close out the game against their division rival.

Washington now owns the tiebreaker over the Giants after the teams tied 27-27 last month in Week 5. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers viewed the Thursday night rematch as carrying extra weight after the previous tie. The Week 10 matchup never ended in a tie as Washington ultimately won 24-21. The Commanders kept their hopes of winning the mediocre NFC East alive with this victory. Running back Cam Skattebo was tackled by Quan Martin and Nick Cross during the first quarter as Washington's defense held firm late.

After the game Jayden Daniels was seen interacting with Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the field. The two young quarterbacks shared a moment following the hard fought divisional matchup. The Commanders improved to 3-5-1 while the Giants dropped to 5-3-1. The loss was a crushing blow for New York who had taken the lead midway through the fourth quarter but could not close out the game. Washington scored on their final drive to steal the win and improve their standing in the NFC East.