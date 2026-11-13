Jayden Daniels, Commanders rally to stun Giants 24-21

The Commanders rallied to defeat the Giants 24-21 on Thursday night in what was essentially a must-win game.

Jayden Daniels threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 32-yarder to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left, and the Washington Commanders rallied to defeat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday night in what was essentially a must-win game.

Daniels connection with Diggs in the final minute came after he threw his first two interceptions of the season to end the previous two drives. He was 23 of 33 for 249 yards and had TD throws to Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams while running 10 times for 28 yards.

Also read Giants Lose Playoff Edge After Jayden Daniels Beats J.J. McCarthy in Thursday Night Thriller

Coming back keeps hope alive for the Commanders , who moved two games back of the NFC East-leading Giants and now own the tiebreaker after the teams tied last month. Daniels getting picked off by Jevon Holland on his 208th pass attempt and Ar'Darius Washington on his 211th looked like it would haunt Washington, which allowed J.J. McCarthy and Isaiah Likely to hook up for a 66-yard, go-ahead TD midway through the fourth quarter.

But the Giants were unable to move the ball effectively enough on the ground to run the clock. Jameis Winston tried to get the Commanders to jump offside with a hard count of"Who Let the Dogs Out" — with a series of barks — but that did not work and New York kept giving Daniels the ball back by punting the ball multiple times.

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Washington's franchise player rose to the opportunity, aided by a pass-interference call that moved Daniels and the offense closer. Diggs broke open and was able to walk and fall backwards into the end zone to celebrate his 80th career TD reception. He's the 30th player in league history to reach that mark.

McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards in his first home start for New York since a trade from Minnesota in late September but was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final minute, sending fans to the exits. Washington's Drew Stevens made a 46-yard field goal, while New York's Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard attempt wide left. Zvada is 8 of 14 since making nine in a row to start his NFL career.

Tight end Chig Onkonkwo left in the second quarter with a back injury and returned after halftime. Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23.