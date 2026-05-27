Jayden Daniels breaks silence on Brandon Aiyuk’s tense 49ers standoff

The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to hover over the 49ers, and now one of his closest football friends is weighing in, even if he insists he has no control over what happens next.

continues to hover over the 49ers, and now one of his closest football friends is weighing in, even if he insists he has no control over what happens next.

Speaking to reporters during Commanders OTAs, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked about the swirling trade rumors connecting his former Arizona State teammate to the Commanders. Daniels kept his answer measured, but the fact that he is being asked about it at this point in the offseason is telling.

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs against Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Houston Texans in the second quarter of the game at Levi’s StadiumThe connection between Daniels and Aiyuk goes back to Arizona State in 2019, when the two developed chemistry during Daniels’ freshman season. Aiyuk exploded for 1,192 receiving yards and eight touchdowns that year before becoming a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2020.

That shared history is a major reason Washington continues to be viewed as the most logical landing spot if San Francisco finally moves on. Daniels also has another tie to Aiyuk through Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who helped draft Aiyuk while working in the 49ers front office.

Former NFL player John Lynch on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers in New OrleansAiyuk has not played since suffering ACL and MCL injuries during the 2024 season, and his fractured relationship with the 49ers only deepened after he ceased communication with the team during rehab in 2025.earlier this offseason that it was “safe to say” Aiyuk had likely played his final snap for San Francisco, though the receiver remains on the roster as trade talks drag on. For now, Daniels is staying out of the middle of it publicly.

But from a 49ers perspective, his comments only reinforce what many around the league already believe: Washington is just still waiting for San Francisco to finally pick up the phone. Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs against Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Houston Texans in the second quarter of the game at Levi's StadiumFormer NFL player John Lynch on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans





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